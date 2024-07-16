2025 Audi A5 sedan and A5 Avant wagon unveiled to replace the A4

Audi has unveiled the new A5, and it's likely not what you're expecting. The brand is shuffling its naming system to make space for EVs, so the next-generation A5 replaces the A4 as the brand's alternative to the BMW 3 Series. It remains offered as a sedan and as a wagon.

Starting with the new, third-generation A5, odd-numbered nameplates designate cars powered by an internal-combustion engine while even-numbered nameplates will appear on electric models. What that means for the last-generation coupe and convertible models isn't clear yet; they were axed from the American market after the 2024 model year. As of writing, Audi has only announced the two aforementioned body styles. Both ride on a new architecture called Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) that will likely underpin additional models later on.

Longer and wider than the A4, the A5 ditches its predecessor's three-box design for a fastback-like silhouette with a roof line that slopes into a large hatch. From some angles, it could pass as a replacement for the current A5 Sportback. Its front end features a grille that's flatter and wider than before as well as thin LED headlights, while the back end features an OLED light bar capable of displaying different animations.

The interior gains additional standard and optional technology features and, as you'd expect, more screens. You won't find much in the way of buttons, as most functions are grouped into the 14.5-inch touchscreen that displays the infotainment system. It's part of a curved display that also includes the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, and a third, 10.9-inch screen located ahead of the front passenger is available.