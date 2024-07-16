2025 Audi A5 sedan and A5 Avant wagon unveiled to replace the A4

Audi has unveiled the new A5, and it's likely not what you're expecting. The brand is shuffling its naming system to make space for EVs, so the next-generation A5 replaces the A4 as the brand's alternative to the BMW 3 Series. It remains offered as a sedan and as a wagon.
Starting with the new, third-generation A5, odd-numbered nameplates designate cars powered by an internal-combustion engine while even-numbered nameplates will appear on electric models. What that means for the last-generation coupe and convertible models isn't clear yet; they were axed from the American market after the 2024 model year. As of writing, Audi has only announced the two aforementioned body styles. Both ride on a new architecture called Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) that will likely underpin additional models later on.
Longer and wider than the A4, the A5 ditches its predecessor's three-box design for a fastback-like silhouette with a roof line that slopes into a large hatch. From some angles, it could pass as a replacement for the current A5 Sportback. Its front end features a grille that's flatter and wider than before as well as thin LED headlights, while the back end features an OLED light bar capable of displaying different animations.
The interior gains additional standard and optional technology features and, as you'd expect, more screens. You won't find much in the way of buttons, as most functions are grouped into the 14.5-inch touchscreen that displays the infotainment system. It's part of a curved display that also includes the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, and a third, 10.9-inch screen located ahead of the front passenger is available.
Details about the American-market A5 haven't been released; the only thing that's seemingly certain at this stage is that the Avant wagon (pictured above) will not be sold in the United States. Across the pond, A5 buyers will initially have two engines to choose from. The entry-level unit is a 2.0-liter turbocharged TFSI four-cylinder rated at 148 horsepower. Next up is a 201-horse version of this turbo-four. Alternatively, buyers can choose a 2.0-liter turbodiesel TDI four-cylinder engine rated at 201 horsepower and a stout 295 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to a mild-hybrid system. Both engines are linked to a dual-clutch automatic transmission; Audi made no mention of a stick, however. Front-wheel-drive comes standard, and Quattro all-wheel-drive is available on the more powerful TFSI and the TDI.
The S5 nameplate returns, and this time it denotes a 3.0-liter turbocharged TFSI V6 tuned to develop 362 horsepower. Also fitted with mild-hybrid technology, it spins the four wheels via a dual-clutch automatic transmission and a Quattro sport differential with torque vectoring.
Audi claims that the new A5 benefits from significant chassis updates over the outgoing A4. It notably developed an optional suspension system with adaptive dampers that widens the spread between comfort and sport, and it made the steering "considerably more precise."
The new Audi A5 will go on sale on the European market in November 2024. Pricing in its home country of Germany starts at €45,200, which represents approximately $49,300 at the current conversion rate. Information about the American-market model will be released at a later date. As for the A4 nameplate, there's no word yet on whether it will resurface on a new electric model or if it's being consigned to the attic.
Related Video
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue