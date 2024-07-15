Nissan Altima and Versa may be on the chopping block

Nissan is one of the few mainstream carmakers that maintains a lineup of sedans. Currently it has, from smallest to largest, the Versa, Sentra and Altima. The Maxima drove off into the sunset last year, the second time the model has been terminated. However, if a new report proves correct, Nissan's sedan roster could soon be cut down to just one.

An unnamed source close to the matter told Automotive News that Nissan is planning to axe the Versa after the 2025 model year. Currently the entry-level sedan is the cheapest new car you can buy in America, starting at $17,820 inclusive of a $1,140 destination charge.

The report quotes AutoForecast Solutions in saying that no Versa replacement is scheduled. That comports with many companies killing off the most affordable entry level cars. The Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit and Mazda 2 are all gone, and the Mitsubishi Mirage's demise is already planned.

The Altima was originally scheduled to retire in 2025 as well, but got a one-year reprieve because Nissan's plant in Canton, Mississippi, is currently operating below capacity, the article says. So that means it will be discontinued in 2026. The Altima may live on as a hybrid or PHEV, but the piece says that Nissan has not made a decision yet.

The Sentra lives on because it's Nissan's second-best selling model, with over 89,000 sold in the first half of 2024.

It's sad but not surprising that Nissan is making the decision to cull sedans from its lineup. Ford and GM went down that path years ago as crossovers and SUVs have taken over the marketplace. Additionally, Nissan is said to be restructuring its portfolio to make way for electric vehicles. Looks like the overconfident energy of Altima drivers was not enough to save the midsize sedan.