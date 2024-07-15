2025 Kia Sportage gets minor price bumps, minor option changes

The 2025 Kia Sportage gets the 2025 Kia Soul treatment — small MSRP increases and a little glitter sprinkled on the options menu. In an unusual move, Kia released prices for every Sportage powertrain instead of drip-feeding the base engine, then the hybrids. Starting with that, bumps start at $150 and top out at $450, although $50 of that is the higher $1,375 destination charge. MSRPs for the 2025 Sportage range after destination, and their changes from launch pricing in 2024, are:

Sportage LX FWD: $28,565 ($150)

$28,565 ($150) Sportage LX AWD: $30,365 ($150)

$30,365 ($150) Sportage EX FWD: $30,665 ($250)

$30,665 ($250) Sportage EX AWD: $32,465 ($250)

$32,465 ($250) Sportage SX FWD: $34,165 ($250)

$34,165 ($250) Sportage SX-Prestige FWD: $36,165 ($250)

$36,165 ($250) Sportage SX-Prestige AWD: $37,965 ($250)

$37,965 ($250) Sportage X-Line AWD: $33,465 ($250)

$33,465 ($250) Sportage X-Pro AWD: $37,665 ($250)

$37,665 ($250) Sportage X-Pro Prestige AWD: $39,465 ($250)

The figures for the Sportage Hybrid:

Sportage Hybrid LX FWD: $29,965 ($350)

$29,965 ($350) Sportage Hybrid LX AWD: $31,765 ($350)

$31,765 ($350) Sportage Hybrid EX AWD: $33,765 ($450)

$33,765 ($450) Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: $38,965 ($450)

The base engine and hybrid include an EX trim that's going to offer a Premium Package for the new year. Kia didn't provide pricing, but the package will add a panoramic sunroof and a smart power liftgate.

And for the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid:

Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD: $41,065 ($250)

$41,065 ($250) Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD: $45,565 ($250)

For some reason, the X-Line skips the standard hybrid Sportage. The base engine and PHEV variant, however, will enjoy a new dark theme for their X-Line and X-Pro trims. This drenches the front and rear bumpers, side sills, and badges in gloss black. On the X-Line, the alloy wheels come in gloss black as well; the X-Pro already comes with gloss black alloys, the current X-Line wheels are two-tone, so it appears the X-Line merely picks up the X-Pro wheels.

Without major changes to a favorite SUV of ours, we still recommend starting your Sportage search with the hybrid, not the base engine. The delta between the two has grown to anywhere from $1,000 to $1,400, but the hybrid's benefits make themselves clear with every press of the throttle and trip to the gas station. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the non-hybrid version makes 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, a touch meek for moving anywhere from 3,400 to 3,800 pounds depending on drivetrain. The EPA says the best a driver gets from that combination is as low as 25 combined miles per gallon, as high as 28 mpg, again, depending on drivetrain. The Sportage Hybrid pairs a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder with electric assistance to make 227 hp and 258 lb-ft, with its lowest EPA fuel economy rating a stout 38 mpg, its best 42 mpg.