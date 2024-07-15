Amazon Prime Day 2024
Car Buying

2025 Kia Sportage gets minor price bumps, minor option changes

Base version starts at $28,565, much better hybrid starts at $29,965

Jul 15th 2024 at 11:39AM
2025 Kia Sportage
2025 Kia Sportage
View 15 Photos

The 2025 Kia Sportage gets the 2025 Kia Soul treatment — small MSRP increases and a little glitter sprinkled on the options menu. In an unusual move, Kia released prices for every Sportage powertrain instead of drip-feeding the base engine, then the hybrids. Starting with that, bumps start at $150 and top out at $450, although $50 of that is the higher $1,375 destination charge. MSRPs for the 2025 Sportage range after destination, and their changes from launch pricing in 2024, are:

  • Sportage LX FWD: $28,565 ($150)
  • Sportage LX AWD: $30,365 ($150)
  • Sportage EX FWD: $30,665 ($250)
  • Sportage EX AWD: $32,465 ($250)
  • Sportage SX FWD: $34,165 ($250)
  • Sportage SX-Prestige FWD: $36,165 ($250)
  • Sportage SX-Prestige AWD: $37,965 ($250)
  • Sportage X-Line AWD: $33,465 ($250)
  • Sportage X-Pro AWD: $37,665 ($250)
  • Sportage X-Pro Prestige AWD: $39,465 ($250)

The figures for the Sportage Hybrid:

  • Sportage Hybrid LX FWD: $29,965 ($350)
  • Sportage Hybrid LX AWD: $31,765 ($350)
  • Sportage Hybrid EX AWD: $33,765 ($450)
  • Sportage Hybrid SX-Prestige AWD: $38,965 ($450)

The base engine and hybrid include an EX trim that's going to offer a Premium Package for the new year. Kia didn't provide pricing, but the package will add a panoramic sunroof and a smart power liftgate.

And for the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid:

  • Sportage PHEV X-Line AWD: $41,065 ($250)
  • Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige AWD: $45,565 ($250)

For some reason, the X-Line skips the standard hybrid Sportage. The base engine and PHEV variant, however, will enjoy a new dark theme for their X-Line and X-Pro trims. This drenches the front and rear bumpers, side sills, and badges in gloss black. On the X-Line, the alloy wheels come in gloss black as well; the X-Pro already comes with gloss black alloys, the current X-Line wheels are two-tone, so it appears the X-Line merely picks up the X-Pro wheels. 

Without major changes to a favorite SUV of ours, we still recommend starting your Sportage search with the hybrid, not the base engine. The delta between the two has grown to anywhere from $1,000 to $1,400, but the hybrid's benefits make themselves clear with every press of the throttle and trip to the gas station. The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the non-hybrid version makes 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, a touch meek for moving anywhere from 3,400 to 3,800 pounds depending on drivetrain. The EPA says the best a driver gets from that combination is as low as 25 combined miles per gallon, as high as 28 mpg, again, depending on drivetrain. The Sportage Hybrid pairs a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder with electric assistance to make 227 hp and 258 lb-ft, with its lowest EPA fuel economy rating a stout 38 mpg, its best 42 mpg.

 

Kia Sportage Information

Featured Gallery 2025 Kia Sportage
2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage 2025 Kia Sportage View 15 Photos

Share This Photo X