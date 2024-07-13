Elon Musk seems to have built a 'mega rave cave' at Tesla's Berlin gigafactory

Tesla's German factory is on the outskirts of Berlin. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tesla appears to have opened a nightclub at its Berlin Gigafactory.

Elon Musk first floated the idea of a "mega rave cave" at the factory in a 2020 social media poll.

Berliners have been mocking the club on social media.

Tesla seems to be embracing Berlin's club culture.

The company's Berlin Gigafactory appears to have opened its very own nightclub, according to social media posts.

Andre Thierig, a senior manufacturing director at the factory, shared a LinkedIn post about the new space called Hamster.

"Say hello to our newest 'facility' at Giga Berlin! Hamster is now alive," he said in the post. "Do you know any factory that has its own club? Party on!"

Thierig shared a video of the new club, which was also posted by a verified Tesla account on X.

The video shows what appears to be Tesla workers walking down an illuminated tunnel leading to a dark club with lights and DJ decks.

The video's soundtrack is a modern version of Richard Strauss's "Also Sprach Zarathustra" — best known from its use in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first floated the idea of a club at the German factory four years ago. In a 2020 Twitter poll, the billionaire asked users to vote on whether the Berlin plant should have a "mega rave cave."

The world's richest person added the club would have "an epic sound system & woofers the size of a car."

Berliners have reacted skeptically to the new addition to the city's famous club scene.

One popular Instagram meme account, Berlinclubmemes, mocked the Tesla facility in a series of images. One suggested that Musk decided to open the Tesla club after being rejected from Berghain, one of Berlin's most exclusive clubs that is notoriously hard to get into.

It's unclear if Musk has ever visited the famous club, but he once posted on X about being outside and refusing to enter.

Tesla's Berlin factory, which opened in 2022, manufactures battery cells and has a capacity for about 375,000 Model Y cars annually. The factory is located about 22 miles southeast of central Berlin.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.