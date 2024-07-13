Amazon Prime Day 2024
Chinese automakers try to win over British car fans at Goodwood

One brand compares its market standing to Hyundai and Kia 20 years ago

Jul 13th 2024 at 8:00AM

Every summer, more than 200,000 car fans make the pilgrimage to Britain’s Goodwood Festival of Speed near the south coast to see fast cars rev their engines amid clouds of smoke.

This year, the crowds — traditionally known for turning up in their vintage British sports cars, cigars in hand — were met with a new sight: an array of shiny, new Chinese electric vehicles.

Chinese carmakers have flocked to the show in a bid to broaden their appeal to European consumers after their initial growth in the market slowed. The rise in Chinese carmakers at the festival comes as their push for market share in Europe’s EV market slows, after quick initial advances led by SAIC Motor Corp. which in 2007 bought the defunct British MG brand, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary at Goodwood this year.

BYD Co., China’s biggest carmaker, displayed nine models, drawing the biggest crowd compared with its domestic rivals, alongside Chery Automobile Co.’s mass market Omoda and more upmarket Jaecoo brands and luxury manufacturer Hongqi. Last year, Nio Inc. was the only homegrown Chinese automaker to attend the event.

