2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition signals another end

Meet the motorcycle many consider the end of Ducati's L-cylinder middleweight sport bikes: The 2025 Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition. The Italian two-wheeler concern has been revamping its engine catalog, starting by introducing its first-ever mass-produced four-cylinder in the 2019 Panigale V4. Then came a non-desmodromic version of Ducati's V4 in 2020, this one called the Granturismo. Eliminating the complicated twin rocker and spring setup for a more traditional cam-rocker-spring setup extends the factory service interval from 15,000 miles to 37,000 miles. Last year Ducati launched its new Superquadro Mono single-cylinder engine in the Hypermotard, sold alongside a larger Hypermotard with an L-Twin. With the 2025 Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the theory is that Ducati will retire the L-twin from use in sport bikes and perhaps introduce a smaller V4 or maybe even a parallel-twin. Why? Because this feels like the playbook Ducati used when retiring the V-twin in the Panigale 1199, creating a limited-edition Final Edition bike for 2017 before launching the Panigale V4 a year later.

For the sendoff, there are special features from front to back. The front and rear fenders, shock and swingarm protectors, chain guard, clutch cover, and silencer end are made from carbon fiber. Ohlins' familiar gold finish appears on the front fork and rear damper. Adjustable billet aluminum footpegs come from Rizoma. There's more billet aluminum for the triple clamp, the four-gallon tank and gas tank cap, and for owners that only plan on using the bike at a track, Ducati's offering a billet mirror delete kit and a license plate holder removal kit. The 955-cc twin-cylinder makes the same 155 horsepower and 76.7 pound-feet of torque as in the standard Panigale V2, but the aluminum, carbon, and lithium-ion battery help shave six pounds, getting the Final Edition to 419 lbs.

Ducati Centro Stile worked with Drudi Performance on a special livery, combining the red, white, and black traditional to the brand with a monochome motif on the fairing that bears a schematic of the engine exactly as it sits behind the cover. Each unit comes with a special cover to protect that finish, plus a certificate of authenticity.

Ducati's making 555 of these, the serialized number etched into the triple clamp. Deliveries for U.S. allocation begin in December, pricing starts at $28,000, about $9,500 above the standard Panigale V2.

The L-twin still rocks hard in the Ducati Supersport. In the Panigale pen, Motorcycle.com found info on next year's Panigale V4 filed with Swiss authorities, previewing a slightly more power and less torque, a longer wheelbase, and a touch less weight.