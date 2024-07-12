Toyota GR86 gets upgrades, Hakone Edition for 2025

One of the best (and last) affordable sports cars on the market, the Toyota GR86, is getting some upgrades for 2025. The changes should make an already fun-to-drive car even more entertaining, but for those who also want a slightly more exclusive ride, Toyota is bringing back the Hakone Edition.

First, the updates. All 2025 GR86s will receive re-tuned dampers and electronic power steering that Toyota says will improve handling response and provide a better sense of ground contact. For cars equipped with the GR86's 6-speed manual transmission, the electronic throttle control has been re-programmed for quicker response. Engine torque control has also been tweaked to better facilitate downshift throttle blips.

Automatic transmission cars aren't left out. The six-speed units have been re-mapped to allow a 1,600-rpm higher threshold for manual-mode paddle downshifts for more spirited driving.

As for the Hakone Edition, the limited production variant is a callback to the 2020 special edition of the previous-generation 86. The name pays homage to the twisty Hakone Turnpike, a legendary touge (mountain pass) road near Tokyo. Both Hakone Editions are finished in an exclusive dark green color reminiscent of the trees that line the pass.

The Hakone Edition sees no bumps to the 2.4-liter flat-four's 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. But, like other special-edition GR86s, Toyota has upgraded the suspension with Sachs dampers and has improved braking by putting Brembo 4-piston calipers with 12.8 x 1.3-inch rotors up front, and two-piston calipers with 12.4 x .79-inch rotors at the rear.

Aside from the Ridge Green paint, Hakone Editions will be identifiable by 18-inch bronze wheels and a ducktail spoiler at the rear. Inside, bronze accents, a tan Ultrasuede interior, and exclusive shift knob round out package. And of course, there's Hakone badging throughout.

Only 860 Hakone Editions will be available in the U.S., which is more than the 200 units offered in Japan but still not a lot. Pricing hasn't been announced, but demand will likely be high, as not even all of Toyota's 1,500 dealerships will be able to get their hands on one when they hit showrooms in fall 2024.