No coupes, no convertibles: Audi A5, S5, and RS5 two-doors axed for 2025

Audi has published the list of changes it's making to its lineup for the 2025 model year, and two models are missing. The coupe and convertible variants of the A5 (including the S5s and the fixed-roof-only RS5) are retiring, though the four-door A5 Sportback remains.

The decision leaves Audi without a coupe or a convertible in its range for the first time in decades. Not long ago, buyers had several two-door Audi models to choose from, but the TT retired after three generations in 2023 and the final R8 was built earlier in 2024. Audi has hinted that it wants to fill the gap left by the TT in the next five to 10 years, but there's no word yet on whether the two-door A5s will be replaced.

What's nearly certain is that the nameplate will live on. An earlier report claims Audi plans to rejig its naming system in the coming years as it expands its range of electric models. Odd-numbered nameplates, like the A3 and the A5, will denote gasoline-powered models, while even-numbered nameplates, such as A4 and A6, will appear on EVs. This will avoid the confusion of having two wildly different A6s, for example.

In the meantime, the only A5 left is the Sportback. It's entering the 2025 model year with additional standard and optional features: Audi made a HomeLink transceiver standard, added rear USB ports to the Convenience Package, and made the MMI Navigation Plus Package standard on the Premium Plus trim. There's also a new S Line Plus Package and a new Convenience Plus Package for some trim levels.

Pricing for the full 2025 A5 Sportback range is as follows:

A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Premium: $47,595

A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Premium Plus: $52,695

A5 Sportback 40 TFSI Prestige: $56,395

A5 Sportback S Line 45 TFSI Premium: $49,695

A5 Sportback S Line 45 TFSI Premium Plus: $55,495

A5 Sportback S Line 45 TFSI Prestige: $58,245

S5 Sportback Premium: $59,195

S5 Sportback Premium Plus: $63,095

S5 Sportback Prestige: $65,795

RS5 Sportback: $81,195

Note that these figures include a $1,295 destination charge.