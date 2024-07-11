Lanzante unveils road-going Porsche 935s at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The re-done Porsche 935 debuted years ago at Rennsport Reunion as a throwback to the 935/78 “Moby Dick” race car. Porsche only built 77 of them, and all were track-only cars. Lanzante is out to rock the boat at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, though, as it just unveiled two 935s converted for road use.

In case you need to get up to speed on the 935, our original reveal post can be found here. These Lanzante-converted models are still running the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six that was lifted directly out of the 911 GT2 RS, making a wild 700 horsepower. It uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and only weighed 3,042 pounds in race car form.

Unfortunately, Lanzante was rather light on details for how it converted the cars to road use. What we do know is that these 935s have a new suspension setup, new wheels, proper headlights and a parking brake. Those headlights are your biggest visual cue that it’s a road-going 935, as they’re integrated into the fenders and designed to look like additional air vents. It’s an impressively clean look. You’ll see both the Marlboro- and Martini-liveried cars in the gallery above, both iconic looks for a Porsche motorsports product.

The Marlboro car will be running up the Goodwood hill in the supercar class, and if you’re at the event, you’ll be able to catch the Martini car at Lanzante’s booth, where you’ll also see a slightly tweaked version of the 911 TAG Turbo. This version (seen below) is a “lightweight and enhanced version” of the car that Lanzante is calling the TAG Championship, and it’s wearing a livery to pay homage to Alain Prost and his helmet colors.