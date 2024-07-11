2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ debuts at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ is the latest AMG GT variant to hit the block as it debuts at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. “Pro” is the operative word in this new AMG product’s extremely long name, and it stands as a toned-down successor to the previous generation’s extra-spicy GT R Pro model.

As you’d expect, output for the Pro is up compared to the regular AMG GT 63. The hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, increases of 26 and 37 respectively. Its 0-to-60 mph time is the same at 3.1 seconds, but Mercedes says it chops half a second off the 0-124 mph time and increases top speed by 1 mph to 197. Course, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance (the PHEV) is still the king of acceleration in the lineup with a 2.7-second 0-60 sprint.

The above said, this Pro is designed to be the ideal version for track day activities. AMG reinforced its cooling circuits, placing two radiators in the left and right front wheel arches, enhancing track performance. Top-mounted radiators for the front and rear differentials and along the transfer case are now actively cooled with electrically operated water pumps for more continuous dissipation of heat.

New air vanes on the underbody and revised brake cover plates increase airflow to the brakes. And speaking of those brakes, the standard carbon ceramic brakes with 16.5-inch front discs (now with titanium backs) ensure the best possible fade resistance. Shrouding those stoppers are new 21-inch forged wheels finished in a unique Himalaya Grey Matte paint, and while Michelin Pilot Sport 5 summer tires are standard, rather extreme Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber can be fitted for no extra cost. You’ll want the latter for track day adventures.

Enhanced aero should also make track time more enjoyable in the Pro. The front fascia gets a new look that tacks on additional carbon fiber air deflectors around the side air intakes. Even more air deflectors are fitted on the underbody at the height of the front and rear axles (taking inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG One) to accelerate airflow under the car. The regular AMG GT 63’s AMG Aerodynamics Package is fitted as standard, too, which includes the active underbody air control system and the fixed rear wing. In all, AMG says lift is reduced by over 66 pounds on the front axle and downforce is increased by 33 pounds on the rear axle.

As for appearances, Mercedes fits the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package as standard equipment and also paints the brake calipers black. The AMG Performance seats are specified and the AMG Performance steering wheel in leather and microfiber is fitted as standard equipment, too.

This more extreme version of the AMG GT is scheduled to arrive at Mercedes dealers “in 2025,” so expect to see them on the road sometime next year. There’s no official price yet, but expect it to come with a hefty premium over the AMG GT 63’s base price of $177,050.

