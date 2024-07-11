The Chevrolet Equinox EV is entering its second model year, and with the new number comes a handful of minor updates. Most notably among them is a power bump for both motor configurations, bringing the dual-motor models up to a round 300 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque (from 288 hp and 333 pound-feet previously) and bumping the single-motor variants to 220 horses and 243 lb-ft (from 213 hp and 236 lb-ft). Nothing to write home about, but more than we'd expect from a model year update that wasn't associated with a broader overhaul, and even better, there's no more base model price creep.

Chevy also revised some of the trim names and feature packaging slightly for 2025, but most of those changes are nominal rather than physical. Several trims have been eliminated entirely and replaced by packages, and while the names have changed; the pricing and hierarchy generally remain the same. The 2LT is now the LT with Comfort, Active Safety 2 Package and Convenience I Package; while the 3LT has been replaced by the LT with Comfort, Active Safety 2 Package and Convenience II Package. The 2RS is now just the RS (the original RS was previously eliminated from the lineup) and the 3RS is now the RS with Convenience II Package.

You can compare these directly with the 2024 Equinox EV lineup here, but the short version is that the new 3LT equivalent increased in price by $1,100 and the 3RS by $1,095, however both now come with additional standard equipment (a HUD and rearview camera mirror).

The base LT will be joined by an LT with Comfort and Active Safety 2 Package slotting in at $36,995 when it launches later this year. Note that all prices include destination ($1,395) but do not include the federal EV tax credit, for which the Equinox is eligible. The Equinox EV qualifies for the full $7,500 incentive. For the time being, the only cheap Equinox is the standard ICE model, which starts at just under $30,000.

