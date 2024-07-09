Lucid Air EVs recalled for software error that could cause loss of power

Lucid Group has recalled 5,251 Air luxury sedans due to a software error that could cause a loss of power. Air EVs labeled as 2024 models are not included in the recall. According to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Lucid's High Voltage Interlock (HVIL) safety mechanism, which is designed to be used during vehicle assembly, inspection, maintenance, or repair and not while the vehicle is in motion, could be triggered while the vehicle is in Drive or Reverse. If that happens, the vehicle will experience an unexpected loss of power. Other vehicle functions that don't run directly off the high-voltage battery pack, such as the steering, brakes and displays, would continue to function.

The issue has been remedied via modified software, according to Lucid. "The Remedy Software, transmitted to all customers via over-the-air update starting on June 24, 2024, modifies the HVIL logic to prevent removal of HV from the HV bus while in Drive or Reverse gear. Instead, a Drive System Warning with direction to contact customer care is displayed while in Drive or Reverse, and a Drive System Fault will occur once the vehicle is placed in Park or Neutral."

NHTSA also reported a second recall from Lucid, this time covering 7,506 Air sedans built between 2022 and 2024 due to an issue with a coolant heater that could fail to defrost the windshield. Although Lucid has calculated a failure rate of just 1.2%, the EV maker has included new programming via a software update "to provide a warning to drivers upon HVCH failure, even if the driver has not tried to enable cabin heat or defrost." Vehicles with failures will get a new High Voltage Coolant Heater free of charge. Vehicles manufactured after February of 2023 have a newer version of the coolant heater and are therefore not included in this latest recall. Lucid further notes that only 255 customer vehicles have yet to accept the new software, meaning this is a very limited issue despite the relatively high number of vehicles included in the official recall.

The windshield defroster issue was first addressed in January of this year. This new announcement expands the number of models affected.