Limited-edition Nevera unveiled to celebrate Rimac's 15th anniversary

Croatia-based Rimac shed its start-up status long ago. The company is turning 15 years old in 2024, and it's celebrating the milestone with a limited Nevera aptly called 15th Anniversary Edition that will make its public debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Shown in our gallery, the first of the nine cars is finished in a new shade of copper with contrasting bare carbon fiber below the beltline. It's the first Nevera with matte paint, and Rimac explains it chose this color because copper is commonly used in electrical cables. The brand also added commemorative "15 Year Anniversary" logos, circuitboard-like decals, and center-locking wheels with a two-tone finish.

The wiring-inspired look continues inside with copper-anodized switches, copper-colored trim, and copper-colored leather upholstery. Buyers can choose whether the lower parts of the seats are upholstered in white leather or black leather. Rimac also added an edition-specific "one of nine" emblem on the panel between the seats, and it's throwing in a tailored luggage set that matches each car's interior configuration.

Mechanically, the 15th Anniversary Edition is identical to the Nevera. Power comes from four electric motors (one per wheel for through-the-road all-wheel-drive) that draw electricity from a 120-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to develop a total of 1,914 horsepower.

Rimac will build nine units of the Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition. Pricing starts at €2.35 million, or approximately $2.54 million at the current conversion rate, which makes it one of the most expensive new cars in the world. It's priced deep in hypercar territory.

Getting to the automotive industry's upper echelons wasn't easy. Working out of a garage, company founder Mate Rimac began dabbling in electrification by converting a 1984 BMW 3 Series (E30) to battery power after it experienced an engine failure. He set several world records with the car, and he leveraged the lessons learned while racing the electric 3 Series to begin planning an electric hypercar. Fast-forward to 2024, and Rimac has over 2,200 employees, facilities in four European countries, owns Bugatti, and supplies parts to numerous carmakers.