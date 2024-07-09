GMC Sierra EV AT4, Chevy Silverado EV Trail Boss caught in spy photos

Some basics of off-road trim levels are obvious to spot. Both trucks feature bright red recovery hooks up front. But beyond that, there isn't much different from the outside of either truck compared to the base examples of each. The front bumpers are basically the same profile as the base bumpers, with the exception of the recovery hooks. The Silverado has natural black plastic fender flares, whereas the GMC has body color examples with integrated marker lights. They both get the same standard side steps, and the rear bumpers also appear unchanged. Each of these is equipped with the MultiPro/Multi-Flex tailgate.

We've known for a while now that GMC and Chevy have been working on AT4 and Trail Boss versions of their respective Sierra EV and Silverado EV pickup trucks. But we're getting our best look yet at them with these spy photos . They give us a better idea of what body changes there will be, as well as a close-up of the tires, giving us their size and type.

Really the biggest change appears to be in the wheels and tires. Each of them have unique designs, but they have the same dimensions. They're 18-inch wheels with 285/75R18 tires. That comes out to just shy of 35 inches in diameter, a good size of tire for an off-roader — and note how it doesn't even look all that large on such big trucks. Said tires are Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT all-terrains. The gas-powered trucks come with slightly narrower (275) mud-terrain versions as standard.

Both of these trucks should start somewhere below the range-topping first edition models the two brands are currently marketing to the public, which hover between $95,000 and $110,000 depending on specification. The Silverado WT does start at just under $80,000, and we would expect the Trail Boss and the Sierra EV AT4 to come in somewhere above that, possibly between $85,000 and $90,000. Specifications are a mystery. It seems likely that at least the Silverado will get the WT's dual motors with 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque. The GMC could potentially get the more powerful motors making 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque as a way to differentiate itself, though this is speculation. The 204-kWh battery pack is probable, though there are rumors that at least GMC is going to start offering a smaller, more affordable 170-kWh pack that could be an option. We'll hopefully know all this in the near future, since both trucks look close to being ready.