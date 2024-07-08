Tesla's rumored 'Night Curfew' and speed limiters sound like a dream for parents

The rumored upcoming "Night Curfew" feature can apparently alert owners when their Tesla is driven past a certain time. Patrick T. Fallon/Getty

Tesla's rumored upcoming software update may introduce parental controls, including a "Night Curfew."

The feature is said to notify the Tesla app when the car is driven past a set curfew.

Parents would be able to set maximum speed limits and limit acceleration, according to reports.

It sounds like Tesla parents are going to love an upcoming software update — although their teenagers may resent it.

The rumored update, version 2024.26, was released to employees on Wednesday, according to Not a Tesla App and Tessie, two websites that track Tesla software changes. The update includes new parental controls, with a range of features that can be enabled with a vehicle PIN, the reports said.

That reportedly includes something called "Night Curfew," which could make it easier for Tesla parents to enforce their teenagers' bedtimes. The new feature apparently sends notifications to the Tesla mobile app when a vehicle is driven past a set curfew time, the reports said.

For parents who worry their kid could be taking advantage of the extra zip and high top speed possible with a Tesla, there are also said to be new controls that give parents the ability to set a maximum speed limit and reduce acceleration.

If that sounds a bit familiar, you might remember that Tesla already has a similar option with "Valet Mode," but the latest update would allow parents to set limitations for other drivers, according to the reports. Parents would also be able to limit the acceleration to "Chill," which restricts the EV's horsepower and torque, the reports said.

Other features within the parental controls reportedly include the ability to prevent a driver from disabling the speed limit and collision warnings, or automatic emergency braking.

While the rumored update could be helpful for parents trying to catch their teens sneaking out, it could also be useful for Tesla owners who rent out their vehicles or lend them to others.

If and when "Night Curfew" and the other parental controls are released publicly, they'll add to the other features that help Teslas stand out from other cars. Other Tesla-specific features include Sentry mode, which starts streaming a recording on the app if anything hits the vehicle.

While the new features may soothe some parents' concerns about their teen's driving, Tesla has made headlines in the past with incidents involving children. In 2018, two teens were killed after a Tesla Model S burst into flames following a crash. More recently, a toddler had to be rescued from a locked Tesla after the car's battery died after her grandmother stepped out of the vehicle to get her out of the seat.

Young drivers as a group are also particularly at risk for crashes in general. Accidents were the leading cause of unintentional deaths in 2020 for people ages 15 to 24, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA data also indicated that 2,116 drivers ages 15 to 20 years old were killed in 2021, and about 203,256 were injured in car crashes that year.