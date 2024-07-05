Toyota finds no new wrongdoing in certification investigation

TOKYO -Toyota Motor did not find any new cases of wrongdoing in the certification applications of its car models beyond the ones it had already reported last month, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Friday.

The world's top-selling automaker said it reported its findings to Japan's transport ministry after completing its investigation into the certification process for all domestic models for the past 10 years.

Toyota and four other vehicle makers admitted earlier in June they had submitted either flawed or manipulated data when applying for certification of vehicles.

The companies conducted the investigation after the transport ministry ordered industry-wide checks of certification practices following a safety test scandal at Toyota's Daihatsu compact car unit.

Toyota said on Friday it was committed to continue taking measures in line with the transport ministry's guidance.

The automaker completed its investigation now as it initially needed more time to investigate issues related to vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency during its certification applications.

Following the Daihatsu scandal, Toyota saw shareholder backing for its Chairman Akio Toyoda slip to a record low of 72% at its annual general meeting after two proxy advisers recommended a vote against his re-election on governance concerns.

