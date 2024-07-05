Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello is a wine-themed drop-top

Maserati is celebrating two of Italy's best-known exports, cars and wine, with a one-off version of the electric GranCabrio Folgore named Tignanello. The convertible was created by the brand's Fuoriserie department to celebrate 50 years of a type of wine called Tignanello.

The one-of-a-kind GranCabrio was built for an Italian wine company called Marchesi Antinori, and Maserati explains that its designers were inspired by vineyards. It starts with the paint: the convertible is finished in a wine-esque shade of red called Terra di Tignanello that was created specifically for it. Flat-black 20-inch wheels, gloss-black brake calipers, and a black soft top add a touch of contrast to the look.

More vineyard-inspired details are found inside. The seats are upholstered with a blend of beige leather and burgundy Vegea, which is a biomaterial made from the stalks, skins, and pips of grapes — in a way, you're sitting on wine. The stripes on the seats echo the rows of vines in a vineyard, while the dark briar wood trim is inspired by the printing burned into the oak barrels used to age Tignanello wine. You can also learn a thing or two about the wine's history: historical details are lasered into some of the trim pieces, though they're written in Italian.

Power comes from three electric motors that draw electricity from a T-shaped, 92.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery to zap the four wheels with 750 horsepower and 995 pound-feet of torque. Maserati pegs the 5,200-pound GranCabrio's zero-to-60-mph time at 2.8 seconds.

If you like wine as much as you like Italian cars, it's not too late to put the GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello in your garage. It will be auctioned off on July 14 at the Festival Napa Valley Arts for All Gala taking place on July 14 in California. The proceeds will be donated to charity. Pricing for the regular-production GranCabrio Folgore starts at about $205,000, but the one-off should sell for considerably more.