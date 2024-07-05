Koenigsegg pinpoints source of fire that flambeed a $3M Jesko Attack

The 70 or so road trippers who signed up for this year's 6to6 European tour were looking forward to taking off from Athens, Greece, then crossing eight countries and two mountain ranges on their way to Monaco. One entrant didn't make it out of Athens on the first day: Not long after leaving the hotel, a $3 million Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Nur Edition in raw carbon fiber with 24-karat gold accents caught fire while cruising through the city at low speed, turning into a bonfire that left little more than a pile of carbon shards melted to an engine. The Swedish carmaker had only delivered around 30 of the planned 125 Jeskos at the time. The Swedish mothership dispatched an engineer to bring the remains back to Sweden for an autopsy. In a post on Instagram, CEO Christian von Koenigsegg explained that the source of the fire was a leak in the car's pressurized hydraulic line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOENIGSEGG (@koenigsegg)

He said the systems containing other flammable liquids were intact, those being the engine and gearbox oil systems, and fuel tank. "However," he wrote, "there was a streak of hydraulic fluid behind the car on the road. Given this we have investigated the pressurized hydraulic system, which is the only system that contains this fluid." Sure enough, that was the culprit, the hose found to be "compromised at the rear of the car."

The company's checking the hydraulic system on every car that's been produced as well as those that have been delivered. It's also working on a software update that monitors hydraulic pressure and, in case of a leak, can shut the system down in less than a second. Based on the post date, that software should be on its way to cars or very close. Once the cars have been updated, Koenigsegg says they'll be safe to drive again.

As for the two people in the car in Athens, they made it out unharmed. At the end of his post, Christian added, "We are also incredibly grateful to the owner of the car in Greece for giving us his continued support and that we will be able to supply him with a new car so he can continue his Koenigsegg journey." Here's a company whose customer service is almost as quick and comprehensive as its record-breaking cars.

Oh, and cue the Facebook Marketplace profiteers: Autoblog Greece (no relation) reported someone put bits of raw carbon fiber up for sale, claiming without proof they'd come from the Jesko. Which makes total sense. Because Facebook Marketplace.

Related Video