National Corvette Museum's newest exhibit commemorates the 2014 sinkhole

Ten years ago, a sinkhole made international news, but it wasn’t just some blank spot in a field that fell into the Earth. A 2014 sinkhole in Kentucky landed directly under the storied National Corvette Museum (NCM), the holy land for Chevy enthusiasts and a popular spot for special car deliveries and events. The museum has been repaired, and to commemorate the shocking event, it opened “Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined,” an exhibit with some of the damaged cars and other items from the wreckage.

The natural disaster destroyed several priceless Corvettes, but the museum didn’t toss them away. Some of the exhibit’s most compelling offerings include a ZR-1 Spyder, a 1962 Corvette, and the 1.5 millionth Corvette built. There will also be the 2009 ZR-1 Blue Devil and the one-millionth car at the event.

“We are excited to open Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined,” said NCM Board Chair Kaye Wagner. “This special exhibit allows us to reflect on the challenges we faced, and the tremendous progress we have achieved since then.”