National Corvette Museum's newest exhibit commemorates the 2014 sinkhole

Ten years ago, a sinkhole made international news, but it wasn’t just some blank spot in a field that fell into the Earth. A 2014 sinkhole in Kentucky landed directly under the storied National Corvette Museum (NCM), the holy land for Chevy enthusiasts and a popular spot for special car deliveries and events. The museum has been repaired, and to commemorate the shocking event, it opened “Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined,” an exhibit with some of the damaged cars and other items from the wreckage.
The natural disaster destroyed several priceless Corvettes, but the museum didn’t toss them away. Some of the exhibit’s most compelling offerings include a ZR-1 Spyder, a 1962 Corvette, and the 1.5 millionth Corvette built. There will also be the 2009 ZR-1 Blue Devil and the one-millionth car at the event.
“We are excited to open Ground to Sky: The Sinkhole Reimagined,” said NCM Board Chair Kaye Wagner. “This special exhibit allows us to reflect on the challenges we faced, and the tremendous progress we have achieved since then.”
Beyond the cars, the exhibit will also display the original sinkhole and the boulder that fell on a rare Corvette model. The museum also plans to detail its recovery efforts, including the process taken to repair the sinkhole and capital improvements made to the on-site restaurant and gallery. Visitors will also get an overview of the museum’s history before the sinkhole, and tickets come with admission to the Skydome, which overlooks the boulder.
If you’re hoping to make the exhibit part of your summer road trip or vacation plans, you have until September 15 to visit. Tickets aren’t super expensive, but the museum offers several upgrades that can push the price to well over $100, depending on the visitor’s selection. You can take a ride in a Corvette racing simulator for $15, and guided tours cost an extra $10.
