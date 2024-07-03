Pagani Huayra Epitome has a twin-turbo V12 and a manual

Every supercar and hypercar manufacturer runs an in-house customization program, but Pagani extends the scope of personalization options wider than most. At the request of a customer, it built a one-of-a-kind Huayra equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission.

The model is called the Huayra Epitome, and it was developed by Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni division. The customer's name wasn't been released, but it sounds like that person played a significant role in creating the one-off by sharing ideas with Pagani founder Horacio Pagani. The planning part of the process took nine months; building the only stick-shifted Huayra required 10 additional months of work.

"It is a long and complex process because developing components dedicated to a single car requires the same time as those for series production cars," Lorenzo Kerkoc, the head of Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni division, said in a statement. Pagani noted the transmission is a transverse-mounted unit that was built by Xtrac, which makes racing gearboxes. It receives the engine's output via a triple-disc clutch.

Speaking of the engine, it's a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12 built for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG. It makes 864 horsepower and 809 pound-feet of torque, and it exhales through a six-way titanium exhaust system. Power reaches the wheels via an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential and tripod joint axle shafts. Pagani also fitted the Epitome with a new active suspension that has a "Super Soft" mode.

Visually, the Epitome gets redesigned bumpers on both ends, new-look headlights, and an air extraction system integrated into the front wheel arches. The changes aren't entirely aesthetic: Pagani added a splitter to the front bumper at the customer's request to increase downforce. The prominent rear wing is functional, too, and the redesigned front air inlets improve cooling. Inside, the highlight is undoubtedly the gated seven-speed shifter propped up like a valuable work of art in a museum.

Time will tell what the future holds for the only manual Huayra. It might live in a heated garage and not come out until the 2070 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, or you might spot it at the next cars and coffee. What's certain is you'll know it when you see it.