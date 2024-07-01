2025 Toyota GR Supra drops base 2.0-liter, prices rise $850 for the 3.0

Carmakers don't speak about future product, so of course Toyota won't tell us what's ahead for the GR Supra. Changes for the 2025 model year give us the vibe that the coupe is inching toward the exit, if for no other reason that it's going to price itself off the market. The 2.0-liter's been dumped for the coming model year, after being introduced for the 2021 model year. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six will be the only powertrain choice, as it was on the GR Supra's debut in 2020. The 3.0-liter puts more power to the ground than it did then, today's 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque compared to the launch car's 335 hp and 365 lb-ft.

We salute the Supra for offering the no-cost option of six-speed manual transmission in place of the eight-speed automatic, and that choice has apparently influenced developments. A Toyota spokesperson told Carscoops, "To streamline the GR Supra grade strategy and align with customer demand, the 2.0L model will be discontinued for 2025. The addition of the manual transmission in 2023 has shifted demand towards the more powerful 3.0L variants."

The 2024 GR Supra starts at $47,535. With it gone, it will cost buyers $9,800 more than before to get into the coupe, because on top of the increase caused by shedding the 2.0-liter, the MSRP climbs $850 on the 3.0. Prices for the 2025 GR Supra after the $1,095 destination charge are:

GR Supra 3.0: $57,345

$57,345 GR Supra 3.0 Premium: $60,495

The price also includes a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, with perks like one free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE), a driving school run at famous race tracks nationwide, and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events.

The 3.0-liter comes with a black leather and Alcantara interior, power seats, an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10-speaker audio, an adaptive suspension, and an active rear differential. The Premium throws in upgrades like the option of a hazelnut leather interior and a 12-speaker JBL audio system. Only three colors are available, the free Absolute Zero, Nocturnal Black, and Renaissance Red 2.0, or Stratosphere Blue that costs $425.