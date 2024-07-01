2025 Chevrolet Silverado HD prices up from $400 to $1,000

Chevrolet upgraded the Silverado HD for the 2024 model year with plenty of small yet substantial changes. Engineers bestowed more power and torque on the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel, yoked a ten-speed auto to the 6.6-liter gasoline V8, designers put a 12.3-inch display for digital gauges and a 13.4-inch display for infotainment in the cabin, for starters. Then the automaker added a ZR2 variant to the HDs, and for 2025, the new Trail Boss HD trim brings a less hardcore off-road specialist to the range. For 2024, prices rose about $3,000 over the 2023 range for the 2500 and 3500.

There are more bumps ahead for the 2025 trucks, although smaller. MSRPs for the seven available trims of the 2500 HD after the $1,995 destination charge, and their differences from 2024, are:

WT, Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD: $47,295 ($900)

$47,295 ($900) Custom, Double Cab Standard Bed 2WD: $50,495 ($700)

$50,495 ($700) LT, Regular Cab Long Bed 2WD: $51,095 ($700)

$51,095 ($700) LTZ, Double Cab Standard Bed 2WD: $59,995 ($400)

$59,995 ($400) ZR2, Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD: $73,095 ($500)

$73,095 ($500) ZR2 Bison, Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD: $82,330 ($500)

$82,330 ($500) High Country, Crew Cab Standard Bed 4WD: $74,895 ($900)

The 2500 HD range tops out with the High Country with the Crew Cab, long bed, four-wheel drive, and the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel that starts at $84,585.

MSRPs for the four available 3500 HD trims after the $1,995 destination charge, and their differences from 2024, are:

WT Regular Cab Long Bed SRW 2WD: $48,495 ($900)

$48,495 ($900) LT Regular Cab Long Bed SRW 2WD: $52,295 ($700)

$52,295 ($700) LTZ Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 2WD: $62,995 ($400)

$62,995 ($400) High Country Crew Cab Standard Bed SRW 4WD: $76,195 ($1,000)

The 3500 HD maxes out at $87,585 for the High Country dually with the Crew Cab, long bed, four-wheel drive, and the 6.6-liter oil-burner.

The 2500 Trail Boss package is available on LT and LTZ trims, but includes the Z71 Off-Road Package suspension. It's dressed up with black bumpers, trim, and badges, as well as red bedside decals and tow hooks. It sits on 20-inch wheels with more off-road-ready tires than a regular LT or LTZ. It comes standard with the 6.6-liter gas V8, but the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is available as an option.

As for the rest of the Silverado HD line, changes are reserved mainly for small features. Parking sensors can be optioned to the WT, Custom and LT trims, now, and the ZR2 gets them as standard. Adaptive Cruise Control is now standard on the High Country. The Custom trim can be had with a Black-Out Package, and the Midnight Edition now gets 20-inch wheels.

The 2025 Chevrolet HD pickups are expected to reach dealerships this summer.