2024 Ford F-150 Shelby another super truck marching toward 1,000 hp

I once saw written on the backside of an NHRA top fuel dragster wing, "You can never have too much horsepower or ammunition." The 2024 Ford Shelby F-150 enables an immodest access to both. Shelby's taken care of the first concern by bolting a bright blue Gen 5 Whipple supercharger to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 in a regular F-150 Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew to get 785 horsepower and 685 pound-feet of torque when drinking 93 octane. That statement figure slides the Shelby's version of a Ford F-150 Raptor ahead of Ford's F-150 Raptor R, the automaker's variant producing 720 hp and 640 lb-ft. from a supercharged 5.2-liter Carnivore V8. Keeping in mind that the 2010 Raptor wowed everyone with 320 horses and 390 lb-ft. from a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8, or 411 hp and 434 lb-ft. from an optional 6.2-liter V8, we're reminded that the time and the trucks are flying. In case any potential buyers long for yesteryear, Shelby's making non-supercharged version with the Lariat's stock 400 hp and 410 lb-ft.

Underneath, a Shelby BDS three-inch lift makes more room for the adjustable Fox 2.5 internal bypass shocks and rear traction bars. Rock rails protect the power running boards from the inevitable times when even Fox can't keep the truck out of trouble. Shelby's dual-intake hood complements fender flares to up the attitude. And the Borla cat-back exhaust with black tips should be able to outdo the roar from the 22-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires. Inside, carbon fiber trim and billet pedals contribute small measures of flair.

Shelby's making 800 of these for the 2024 model year. The naturally aspirated version starts at $130,000 before options, the supercharged monster starts at $139,995, both come with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty.

For buyers who insist on getting as close as they can to too much horsepower, might we recommend the Hennessey VelociRaptor 1000. The Texas outfit says the upgraded truck based on Ford's Raptor R puts 1,043 hp and 824 lb-ft through the flywheel, and sits on 37-inch tires, and 100 units of a limited-edition Freedom Series have arrived just in time for Independence Day.

So, Shelby or Hennessey, call your ammo dealer and git some.