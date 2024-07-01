2024 Audi Q6 and SQ6 E-Tron First Drive Review: E-Tron legacy

Bilbao, SPAIN — Audi has enjoyed a head start in the EV space since the first E-Tron SUV debuted in 2019 (it's now called the Q8 E-Tron), followed by the Porsche-related E-Tron GT sedan and VW-based Q4 E-Tron SUV a few years later. Not surprisingly given its name/number, the latest addition fills the space between the two SUVs with the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron. Arriving stateside at the end of 2024, the Q6 follows the even-number naming convention for EVs, with odd numbers now reserved for the remaining internal combustion vehicles in the pipeline.

I hopped on a plane to Spain to put the Q6 E-Tron through its paces, as well as the spicier SQ6 E-Tron, which will be arriving at the same time. Both are built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) that's shared with the new all-electric Porsche Macan. This platform utilizes an 800-volt architecture that has been thoroughly tweaked to squeeze the last bit of efficiency from the lithium-ion batteries, and you can read into the hows and whys in our Tech Deep Dive.

As far as overall specs go, both Q6 and SQ6 E-Trons draw power from a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack in the floor, of which 94.4 kWh are usable. AC charge rates top out at 9.6 kW (many EVs manage 11 kW), but DC fast-charging has an impressive maximum of 270 kW. That's good enough to replenish the battery from 10-80% in 21 minutes if you can find a charger that is fully functional. The DC charge port is on the driver side, but you can use an AC charger on either side, which should come in handy in your driveway/garage.

The Q6 E-Tron comes standard with two motors for all-wheel drive. Combined output is 422 horsepower under normal conditions, and up to 456 hp in launch mode. Curiously, the European versions are limited to 382 hp, but they also get the rear-drive-only model that should return additional range. It seems likely that the rear-drive model will be available in the U.S. in the future, but Audi will neither confirm nor deny those plans. Speaking of range, the Q6 Quattro that we get is estimated to return 307 miles on a single charge with the standard 19-inch wheels. In my experience, electric Audis have tended to exceed estimates by 20 or 30 miles without even trying.

The SQ6 E-Tron is good for 483 hp nominally and 509 hp in launch mode. As you'd expect, it also gets a sportier suspension and upgraded brakes. That range estimate also drops to 276 miles. Audi expects it will reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds, compared to the Q6's 4.9-second sprint. Prices aren't yet available, but looking at the current lineup and the existing European listings, I'd expect the Q6 E-Tron to start around $65,000 or $70,000. That could place the SQ6 in the $85,000 neighborhood.

My drive started in the Q6 E-Tron all-wheel-drive, but with the Euro-spec 382-hp output. On a mix of city, curvy and highway roads, I never missed the extra oomph we get. It's plenty powerful when you need it, though it'll lose in a drag race against many other EVs. No big deal, since I doubt most electric SUV shoppers are showing up to the local quarter-mile strip, anyway. The Q6 stands out from other E-Trons as it's the first to offer one-pedal driving. Tugging the gear selector down into the B mode activates it, but those with experience in other EVs will notice that the brake regeneration is still much less aggressive. That means you might have to brush the brake pedal to keep from tapping the bumper in front of you, at least until you get used to the gentler deceleration.

More importantly, the Q6 is effortless and easy. It glides down the road silently and smoothly, yet remains confident in the curves. It will corner with more athleticism than 95% of typical drivers will ever likely desire, or about half of Autoblog readers.