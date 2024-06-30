Mazda sold its Familia small car in the United States from the 1971 through 2003 model years, with some interesting developments right at the very end of that run. There was the Protegé MP3 for 2001-2002, the Mazdaspeed Protegé for 2003 and the Protegé5 wagon for 2002-2003. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of the latter type, found in a Denver self-service boneyard recently.

The Familia went to front-wheel-drive in its fourth generation, with the first examples showing up here with GLC (Great Little Car) badges as 1981 models. The GLC became the 323 for 1986, and its platform ended up beneath the Ford Escort starting with the 1991 model year. The Familia sedan became the Protegé in the United States for 1990, while the 323 name stuck around on the hatchback until it was discontinued after 1994. For 2004, the Mazda3 became the Protegé's successor here.

Nearly all reviewers loved the Protegé5, with our own scribe describing it as "a cross between the Miata and the Tribute" with a "way cool" interior and excellent handling.

The Protegé5 was available with one of six different paint colors, but most of the review cars seem to have been done up in the "Vivid Yellow" hue you see here.

Young car shoppers who enjoyed riding mountain bikes and skateboards were targeted by Mazda's marketers, although most members of that group had already defected from wagons to SUVs by that time. Mazda tried not to use the word "wagon" when describing this car, instead referring to it as "a sporty car with a built-in social life" in the brochure.

The engine is a 2.0-liter DOHC straight-four rated at 130 horsepower and 135 pound-feet.

A four-speed automatic was available as an option, but the wise Protegé5 buyers took advantage of the high-revving engine by sticking with the base five-speed manual. That's what's in this car.

The factory 16" alloy wheels looked good.

The original owner's manuals were still inside when I found it. We can see from the salesman's card that this car was sold new in Omaha.

You'll find one in every car. You'll see.

The TV commercials for this car got the "Zoom-Zoom" treatment.

Look, Vivid Yellow paint!

This car was known as the Familia S-Wagon Sport 20 in its homeland.