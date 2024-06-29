Refreshed 2026 Genesis GV80 greets the public in Busan, Korea

Genesis made sure to spread the word about its virtual high-performance concept called X Gran Racer VGT designed for Gran Turismo that debuted at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. Turns out that elsewhere on the floor, Genesis launched its updated Electrified G80 sedan. This refresh comes seven months after Genesis showed the updated internal-combustion-powered G80 in Korea, bringing mostly cosmetic and comfort updates as well as an upgrade for the powertrain. The automaker extended the wheelbase by 5.1 inches, adding most of that room to the second row. The extra space permits a slightly larger battery pack, going from 87.2 kWh to 95.4 kWh. We'll find out how many miles that adds to the current car's 282-mile range when Genesis brings the car here; the sedan being given a 2026-model-year designation makes that timing pretty fuzzy.

The roomier rear quarters deliver a second perk for those being driven, since they get new VIP seats with leg rests and a memory function, and an EasyClose system to haul the doors shut with push buttons. Genesis has also put a deployable curtain ahead of the back window, although it's not clear if that will be standard or optional equipment assuming the feature makes it here.

Elsewhere, starting at the front, the Micro Lens Array headlights that grace the refreshed gas-engined G80 appear next to the subtly reshaped crest grille. Inside that frontispiece, the charge plug door is now powered, a feature we would have expected on the sedan at launch three years ago. Below, a revised lower intake terminates at both ends with in a set of doubled-up, chrome-lined brackets. In back, designers smoothed the rear bumper and reworked the chrome trim lines that start at the rear wheel arches and run around the back of the sedan. The car rests on a set of new 19-inch wheels, too.

Inside, the updates we've seen in the G80 like the dished, three-spoke steering wheel and 27-inch OLED display.

The car's expected to launch in its home market in August, we'll look for news on our market after that.