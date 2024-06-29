2025 Kia Seltos sees equipment and price shuffles

We dig the Kia Seltos, having named it one of our top-recommended subcompact SUVs. Given a facelift for the 2024 model year, it's a fantastic example of not needing to spend a lot to get a lot, providing loads of passenger and cargo space for the price, exceptional tech, a rare engine upgrade option, and attractive style, especially inside. Despite the excellent new Chevy Trax and Buick Envista having taken a serious chunk out of Kia’s value proposition, but the Seltos offers more equipment (including the option of all-wheel drive), a higher-quality cabin and, again, that engine upgrade. The only serious demerit is the interior materials, a cocoon of hard plastics. For 2025, Kia says it's addressed that, although the automaker hasn't said how — the release just says, "updated interior, improved materials and finishes," so we'll have to wait to find out how much truth there is in the claim.

MSRP changes go from zero on the S in front- and all-wheel-drive to $1,000 on the top trim SX. Prices for the 2025 Kia Seltos after the $1,375 destination charge are:

LX AWD: $25,965 ($100)

S FWD: $26,465 (No change)

EX FWD: $27,465 ($200)

$27,465 ($200) S AWD: $27,965 (No change)

$27,965 (No change) EX AWD: $29,665 $200)

$29,665 $200) X-Line: $30,665 ($500)

$30,665 ($500) SX: $32,465 ($1,000)

The rises usually pay for trim-specific additional equipment. The EX and SX will come standard with Park Distance Warning when in Reverse. Buyers who get the EX with AWD and the SX (that only comes in AWD), another new perk is a powered hatch, plus the EX AWD will come standard with a cargo cover that the SX already gets. The EX options sheet adds a Power Sunroof package.

The S isn't more expensive, but it loses one the Seltos' nicest features in the segment. Instead of the getting the dual 10.25-inch displays for the configurable gauge cluster and infotainment screen, the S reverts to the setup in the base LX, a 4.25-inch TFT screen between fixed graphics for the speedo and tach, next to an eight-inch infotainment screen. The S also gets a power driver's window with auto up and down instead of merely auto down, and new two-tone 17-inch wheels.

Engine options don't change, the LX, S, and EX powered by an underwhelming 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque that routes power through a continuously variable transmission. The X-Line and SX upgrade that to a peppy but thirsty turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder with a square 195 hp and 195 lb-ft, shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Related Video