2025 Lexus ES brings back the Black Line Special Edition Package

The only thing new on the Lexus ES lineup is the Black Line Special Edition Package, which we haven't seen since the 2021 Lexus ES. The Black Line Special Edition is based on the ES 350 F Sport Handling trim. Lexus adds blacked-out side mirrors, black F Sport wheels with black lug nuts, a black rear lip spoiler, and F Sport puddle lamps. Expanded exterior and interior color options compared to last time give buyers the choice Caviar, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, Matador Red Mica, Obsidian, or Ultra White outside. Instead of the previous two-tone interior, buyers can decide from among Black, Circuit Red, and White NuLuxe interiors.

Lexus has also included the Technology Package that bundles the Lexus Interface with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Head-Up Display, SmartAccess Card Key, and Panoramic View Monitor, normally a $1,630 option on the F Sport Handling. That values the remaining changes and the exclusivity at $2,335, Lexus charging $3,965 for the Black Line Special Edition Package on top of the $49,650 price for the ES 350 F Sport Handling trim.

This one's getting an even smaller run that it did four years ago, Lexus saying it will produce 1,000 examples of the 2025 version for the North American market versus 1,500 units in 2021.

MSRPs haven't changed a penny. After the $1,375 destination charge, they are: