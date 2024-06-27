Genesis X Gran Racer VGT concept unveiled for Gran Turismo

Hyundai-owned Genesis now has another supercar in its portfolio — if you play Gran Turismo, that is. The brand traveled to the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show held in South Korea to unveil a virtual high-performance concept called X Gran Racer VGT designed for gaming.

The low-slung coupe was developed as a follow-up to the X Gran Berlinetta unveiled in December 2023, but it's part of the company's new Magma range of performance cars which explains the eye-catching orange paint. While the two cars are clearly related, the X Gran Racer VGT gets a more muscular-looking body kit characterized by a bigger front splitter, new side skirts, a massive rear wing and an air diffuser. In the real world, the X Gran Berlinetta could pass as the street-legal model while the X Gran Racer VGT would be the track-only model.

Both cars share a basic cabin layout, but the Gran Racer features carbon fiber trim, a racing steering wheel with three dials, and a slanted center console with a series of toggle switches. Genesis also added a fully integrated roll cage and stronger crossbeams in the doors.

Power comes from a gasoline-electric hybrid system that consists of a front-mid-mounted V6 engine fitted with an electric supercharger and a front-mounted electric motor. This is the same drivetrain that was fitted to the X Gran Berlinetta but it's considerably more powerful: its total output checks in at 1,540 horsepower and 1,051 pound-feet of torque, up from 1,071 and 986, respectively, in the earlier concept.

Genesis says that the X Gran Racer VGT will appear in a Gran Turismo game, though a timeline hasn't been released yet.

Related video: