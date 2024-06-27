Every Porsche Taycan recalled to address a brake issue

Last year, Porsche began receiving a tiny number of field reports about leaking front brake hoses on the Porsche Taycan. In paperwork submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the automaker said seven such reports have come from the U.S., with no accidents or injuries noted. The company ran a battery of tests on the hoses, concluding that the hoses might need a gentler bend on their way to the calipers to reduce the load on the lines. Aiming to ensure all of the battery-electric sedans get fixed, Porsche's recalling every Taycan ever made since launch in 2020. In the U.S., the NHTSA reports that number to be 31,689 cars; the count is something above 150,000 cars when including all Taycans sold around the world.

Recall paperwork advises owners that "If a certain amount of brake fluid is lost, there will be various warning messages provided to the driver. Messages vary depending on leak size and other factors, and may include 'brake fluid low' or 'PSM failure.'" Apparently, if the car flashes a yellow warning light, owners are safe to drive the Taycan to the dealer to have the lines replaced. Porsche said its testing showed that the rear brake system continues to work as intended. If an owner sees a red warning light, however, they should have the car towed or call Porsche and not drive the car.

Dealers will replace the front brake hoses with lines of a new construction that are longer, enabling kinder routing. The work is said to take about two hours and will be completed free of charge.

Letters to owners in the U.S. are expected to be mailed July 3. Before then, Taycan owners can contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243 and mention internal recall number ARB0. Owners can also get in touch with the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) and refer to campaign number 24V455000, or visit www.nhtsa.gov and enter their VIN or search the campaign.