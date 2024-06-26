A Cybertruck polished to a mirror-like sheen is now for sale for $150,000

Someone has put their ultra-polished Cybertruck up for sale for $150,000.

Polishing the futuristic pickup to achieve a mirror-like sheen has become a trend among owners.

Experts previously told Business Insider that while it's not illegal, it might not be safe either.

If you are considering dropping nearly $100,000 on a Cybertruck but are worried it isn't quite shiny enough, you can now buy a pre-polished version.

Someone has listed one for sale on the used car site Concierge Motors for $149,999.

It's unclear who is selling the vehicle, which is nearly double the price of a regular all-wheel-drive Cybertruck and comes with 1,500 miles on the clock.

Polishing the Cybertruck's stainless steel surface to a mirror-like sheen has become something of a trend among owners of Tesla's famously brutalistic truck.

@EvasTeslaSPlaid The Cybertruck with a machined polished mirror finish (not a wrap) is now on sale for $150,000. pic.twitter.com/76CsGCPaZo — David Alexander (@DavidAl40712660) June 23, 2024

Cybertruck owner Tyson Garvin previously told Business Insider that polishing his truck made it less of a fingerprint magnet, with the Cybertruck's brushed steel exterior notorious for smudging easily.

Turning a 600-horsepower pickup truck into a moving mirror has raised obvious safety concerns, with some social media users suggesting that the modifications may make the Cybertruck effectively invisible in some situations.

Experts previously told BI that polishing your Cybertruck in this way is unlikely to be illegal.

However, they warned that it wasn't the safest thing to do either, with the ultra-reflective surface less likely to pose a risk than the strong chance that other drivers may be distracted by the highly unusual vehicle.

The polished Cybertruck seems to be the latest to come onto the resale market, eight months after Elon Musk oversaw the first deliveries of the much-delayed vehicle at a glitzy event in Texas.

A top-of-the-line foundation series Cybertruck sold for $244,000 in February, more than $130,000 over its initial sticker price. Tesla charges a $50,000 resale fee for owners of foundation series Cybertruck models who sell within a year.

Tesla has endured a difficult production ramp with the Cybertruck, with Elon Musk admitting the company had "dug its own grave" with the vehicle's unique design.

The company does appear to have scaled up production of the pickup, with Musk telling shareholders earlier this month that Tesla was now producing around 1,300 Cybertrucks a week.