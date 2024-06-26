2025 Polestar 2 updates announced for Europe and Canada

Changes inbound for the 2025 Polestar 2 for Europe and Canada first; the cars for our market aren't ready to come out of the oven. Now that Polestar has more vehicles on sale, this seems to be a light overhaul to get the 2's configurator more sympatico with the 3 and 4. In Europe, the Standard Range Single Motor trim hides a new 70-kWh battery from CATL, its range extended by five miles on the WLTP cycle to 344 miles. Above that, the Long Range Single Motor's range grows by four miles to 410 miles. We'll have to see what this translates to in the U.S. On the Canadian configurator that uses U.S. EPA ratings, the range for the Long Range Single Motor is listed as 314 miles, but that's less than the 320 miles of EPA-rated range shown on the U.S. site for the unrefreshed Polestar 2.

On the color palette, two silver-colored hues replace two other silver-colored hues because Americans are allergic to color. The bright silver Magnesium hue falls off in favor of Vapour, a metallic that looks like silver at sunset. Also, the rich silver called Thunder on the current palette gets shuffled off by the slightly darker silver called Storm.

Below, the wheel menu includes a 19-inch Aero wheel as the standard fit and, when optioning the Pro Pack, a 20-inch Pro wheel in silver or graphite.

Speaking of which, there will be five Packs on the options menu instead of today's three, getting the 2 in step with the Polestar 3 and 4. The Pilot, Plus, and Performance Packs carry over, joined by Climate and Pro Packs. The Climate Pack installs a more efficient heat pump to replace the standard unit, as well as a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated windshield washers. The Pro Pack bolts on those 20-inch wheels and flashes of flair in the "Swedish gold" valve stem caps and a Swedish Gold stripe on the seat belts.

Polestar worked with Bridge of Weir leather to source Charcoal Nappa leather hides certified to be free of animal cruelty — an option we suspect came in response to buyer demand.

We expect the automaker to announce U.S. updates shortly.