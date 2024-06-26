2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV lease pricing announced

The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV hydrogen-powered SUV now has pricing. Since the fuel cell-equipped CR-V won't be offered for outright purchase, the pricing only consists of lease deals, and there are three different options. We've listed each one below.

3 years / 36,000 miles; $459 / month; $2,959 at signing; $15,000 of fuel

6 years / 72,000 miles; $389 / month; $2,889 at signing; $30,000 of fuel

2 years / 60,000 miles; $489 / month; $2,989 at signing; $25,000 of fuel

Honda says its rates are based on an estimated $50,000 MSRP for the CR-V. And as you can see, the lease includes hydrogen fuel up to a certain cost throughout the lease. Furthermore, the lease includes 21 days of car rental within California from Avis.

There are really only two other hydrogen fuel cell car options available: the Toyota Mirai and the Hyundai Nexo. Both are also only available in California, which isn't that unfortunate since you can't really get hydrogen easily outside of select California metro areas. The Mirai and Nexo are, however, available to purchase outright. The Mirai starts at $51,285, and it includes $15,000 worth of fuel over six years when purchased outright, or over three years when leased. The Hyundai Nexo starts at $61,470. And just like the Mirai, purchase includes $15,000 of fuel over six years, and the lease shortens the span to three years.

On the topic of fueling, the CR-V has a bonus feature. While all fuel cell vehicles are technically electric cars, just with a fuel cell to generate the electricity, the CR-V includes a larger battery than either the Toyota or the Hyundai. It comes in at 17.7 kWh, and Honda claims it can provide 29 miles of range on a charge alone. That battery can be charged up at home if desired, and since hydrogen fueling can occasionally be inconvenient, stretching that tank could be really beneficial.

The CR-V is also only offered in a single trim and spec level, so you don't have the option of picking more loaded options like with the Toyota and Hyundai. But it does come with a number of nice features including faux leather upholstery, heated steering wheel and front seats, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and a 1,500-watt power outlet.