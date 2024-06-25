2025 Volkswagen Golf R gets more power and a Black Edition

The 2025 VW Golf R is getting a little update with one of the things enthusiasts like most: more power. It's not a lot more power, but more power is still more power. It also is getting some light styling and feature changes. And it's accompanied by a new Black Edition for those who don't like bright, shiny chrome.

So we'll start with the engine. Power has increased from 315 horsepower to 328 (we told you it wasn't much), and torque stays the same at 310 pound-feet. It also has the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, and as previously announced, there won't be a manual transmission option. There are some minor changes elsewhere. There's a loud start mode. So if you press the start button without your foot on the brake, wait 1.5 seconds, and then press the start button with your foot on the brake, the Golf R will start up and go straight to 2,500 rpm for a rowdy exhaust note. The Race drive mode also maintains higher turbo rpm at all times compared to other modes, and it keeps the throttle open on overrun, both in order to improve throttle and boost response.