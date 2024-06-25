2025 Volkswagen Golf R gets more power and a Black Edition

The 2025 VW Golf R is getting a little update with one of the things enthusiasts like most: more power. It's not a lot more power, but more power is still more power. It also is getting some light styling and feature changes. And it's accompanied by a new Black Edition for those who don't like bright, shiny chrome.
So we'll start with the engine. Power has increased from 315 horsepower to 328 (we told you it wasn't much), and torque stays the same at 310 pound-feet. It also has the same seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system, and as previously announced, there won't be a manual transmission option. There are some minor changes elsewhere. There's a loud start mode. So if you press the start button without your foot on the brake, wait 1.5 seconds, and then press the start button with your foot on the brake, the Golf R will start up and go straight to 2,500 rpm for a rowdy exhaust note. The Race drive mode also maintains higher turbo rpm at all times compared to other modes, and it keeps the throttle open on overrun, both in order to improve throttle and boost response.
On the outside, the new Golf R has restyled headlights and taillights, a new grille, and a new front bumper. The badge is illuminated now, too. Opting for the Black Edition will also bring darker trim, badges and headlight housings, as well as black-painted wheels, exhaust tips and brake calipers. A new option on the Golf R is the new 19-inch forged alloy wheels, which weigh 17.6 pounds apiece.
Inside, things are mostly the same, though it now has a larger 12.9-inch infotainment screen, and it adopts the new operating system being introduced on new ID models. It's a definite improvement, although still not our favorite system. It also gains a couple new performance-related features. It has a G-meter that will count you down for a launch and also record acceleration times, and the lap timer has been enhanced with GPS support. This will allow the car to learn a course and then provide split times.
The Golf R will go on pre-sale in Europe this summer, and it will be coming to other markets sometime after the European launch. Pricing hasn't been announced, but it will likely cost a bit more than before.
