New Ram ProMaster City ICE and EV vans could return to US next year

Stellantis announced Pro One last October, calling it an "enhanced strategic offensive of the company's commercial vehicles business to achieve global leadership." The conglomerate is already doing well on the business-focused side with six brands in the mix — Citroen, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall — but wants to do much better. After launching a new Ram ProMaster EV this January and re-launching Ram Professional in March, the offensive buildup continues with rumors of the ProMaster City returning to the U.S. That was Ram's competitor to the Ford Transit, sold here from 2015 to 2022. During Stellantis' Investory Day, Chrysler and Ram boss Chris Feuell told analysts the automaker's already made comprehensive changes on the commercial side "that will drive Ram's record sales in 2025." Speaking about the range of global platforms available in the Stellantis fold, she said, "through this relationship we'll introduce a small van to North America with an EV option. This new van enhances the commercial lineup for Ram Professional and gives customers a one-stop shop for all their vehicle needs."

Mopar Insiders believes the Fiat Scudo (pictured) and E-Scudo vans, sold as part of Fiat Professional overseas, will provide the basis for a new ProMaster City. Between both powertrains, the Scudo offers the kinds of size and powertrain options customers would compare with Ford's Transit Connect, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares calling out Ford CEO Jim Farley by name when asked about "another OEM who has 40% market share in the pro segment in the US." The Scudo options sheet includes cargo and passenger buildouts, four-wheel independent suspensions for driver comfort, plenty of ADAS tech for driver safety and to help save fleets money, in-cabin setups like the Moduwork System that turns the passenger's seat into a mobile workstation. The E-Scudo offers two battery sizes, 50 or 70 kWh, up to 205 miles of range on the WLTP cycle, and 100-kW DC fast charging that can restore 80% of the pack's charge in 45 minutes.

Fiat Professional's Doblo van could be another option, although it's smaller than the Scudo.

Tavares said he envisions a big fight with Ford for commercial market share, "but we are going to bring strong arguments." The arguments will expand next year with that small van using ICE and EV power, and "additional surprises very soon." This fight's also going to be expensive, but the CEO explained that it's worth it, telling analysts, "the profitability of fleet on Ram is much higher than the profitability of Jeep in the US." When Stellantis Pro and Ram Professional are fully operational, those profits won't come just from sales, either, the conglomerate making a huge play into connected services. Under the Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis wants the commercial vehicles business to contribute a third of its the company's net revenue.