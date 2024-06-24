Ford SuperTruck wins Pikes Peak in a strong year for automakers

It was a good year for Ford and Romain Dumas this year at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb . The team took overall victory, and thus the Open Class win, at the time trial. Dumas drove the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck up the course with a time of 8:53.553. He just beat out the entry from race car builder Wolf Racing, who snatched victory last year from Dumas and the Ford SuperVan 4.2 .

The SuperTruck run ended up being slower than the SuperVan's though, which finished last year in 8:47.682. Ford reported that there was some unnamed technical issue during the run that brought Dumas and the SuperTruck to a complete stop on the course for a few moments. Ford estimated that it cost the run about 26 seconds. Regardless, that would still leave space between SuperTruck and the overall Pikes Peak record of under 8 minutes. That record is owned by Dumas, but behind the wheel of the VW ID.R.

Joining Ford and Wolf Racing on the podium was Hyundai. One of its Ioniq 5 N Time Attack cars finished in 9:30.852 with Dani Sordo at the wheel. It was one of a trio of Ioniq 5 Ns that finished, one being another Time Attack car, and the other being a basically stock example. That stock example, though, apparently had a powertrain calibration specific for Pikes Peak. That roughly stock Ioniq 5 N finished 26th overall and third in the Exhibition class, which all three Hyundais participated in. Its time was 10:49.267 with Ron Zaras driving.