BMW i1 and i2 coming to provide entry-level EVs in 2027

Recent events have made the next five years perhaps the most important years in the shift to EVs. During this bout of consumer hesitation to purchase battery-electric vehicles in the same increasing volumes as before, the questions are, will automakers be able to lower costs and will the infrastructure buildout come in time to support sustained momentum, or will governments be forced to shift their timelines? BMW seems keen on keeping the original timeline in mind, even if the Münchners see a future for the internal combustion engine as well. Autocar credits automaker insiders for news that there are two entry-level EVs on the way, an i1 expected for 2027 and an i2 expected for 2028.

The anonymous information is supported by statements from an interview with Bernd Korber, BMW's head of product. He told the magazine that BMW intends to stick it out in the entry-level luxury market; Mercedes-Benz sending the A-Class to its grave gives BMW the chance to capture more attention from younger customers who might become committed to the model-line conveyor belt — i.e., 1 to 3 to 5 to 7 — especially in growing markets.

An electric 1 and 2, said to be in development now, would sell alongside ICE-powered siblings in the same series but come on different platforms; the standard 1 and 2 will remain on their current FAAR bones, the battery-electric 1 and 2 will adopt the Neue Klasse architecture that begins rolling out under six new products starting next year. It's said the 1 will offer sedan and hatchback body styles, the 2 comes as either a crossover or a coupe, their ranges either front- or all-wheel drive.

The report didn't get into how the current iX2 crossover will fit into these plans, saying only that today's iX1 will swap from the FAAR platform to the same Neue Klasse platform headed to the i1 and i2. We expect differences substantial enough to get MSRPs below the roughly €48,000 (about $50,800) entry pricing for the iX1 and iX2. We doubt either will come this way, with BMW so far using the Mini brand for its affordable EVs here.