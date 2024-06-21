2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition celebrates 25 years of SAV

Mercedes-Benz opened the mainstream luxury SUV account in the U.S. with the M-Class for the 1998 model year — credit that, admittedly, relies on where you position the Land Rover Range Rover on the luxury spectrum. But it was BMW that loosed the pent-up demand and consumer piggy banks with the X5, launched for the 2000 model year — credit that, admittedly, must take into account that BMW owned Land Rover during the X5's development, and sold Land Rover to Ford the year after rolling out the X5. To celebrate a quarter-century of the midsizer "Sport Activity Vehicle" that currently sells better than ever in the U.S., BMW's offering a limited-edition X5 Silver Anniversary Edition.

This one's a bundle of kit that normally can't be combined, or ordered individually, or that's not available on any other BMW. Based on the xDrive40i trim, the SUV's painted BMW Individual Lime Rock Grey Metallic, a color not on the standard X5 palette, and sits on the bi-color 20-inch M Star-spoke wheels that come with the M Sport Package. Extended Shadowline trim darkens most of the exterior bits that are usually shiny, while the interior's spruced up with carbon fiber trim usually exclusive to the X5 M60i and X5 M Competition. However, designers kept the shiny accents around the hem of the SUV that come with the standard Sport Package, like the front lower intake garnish and side sill accents. BMW says it made this choice "to highlight off-road intentions more clearly."

A better way to highlight the off-road potential is the xOffroad Package assembled just for this outing. It bundles an air suspension, underbody skid plates, and a mechanical locking rear differential. An off-road camera setting can use the car's outside cameras to display the trail on the infotainment screen at speeds under 22 miles per hour, along with useful off-road info like incline and gradient angles, and ground clearance. There are also also dedicated terrain settings for xGravel, xRocks, xSand, and xSnow. If buyers wish to go further, BMW will offer General Grabber All-Terrain tires at a discounted price.

Customers will be given the choice of interior Sensafin fabric in either Black, Cognac, Coffee, or Silverstone. Live Cockpit Professional comes included, adding a heads-up display plus BMW Maps navigation with augmented reality. The rest of the Premium Package is there as well, with Harman-Kardon surround sound audio, heated front seats and arm rests, remote engine start, and a trailer hitch. The roof rack, all-weather floor mats, and cargo bay mat are no-cost extras.

Silver Anniversary Edition badging appears in a couple of spots; BMW said it's making "about 1,000 units." Each one will start at $81,175 after destination, about $12,000 more than a stock X5 xDrive40i. Production starts in August, don't expect these to last long.