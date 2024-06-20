Rivian R1T Quad Max to tackle Pikes Peak with 1,025 horsepower

Rivian's updated R1T Quad is headed to Pikes Peak with an all-new powertrain. Packing 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 pound-feet of torque from four (hence the name) new in-house motors, the updated truck will make its debut this weekend at the infamous hill climb in Colorado as the only production electric pickup entry.

Rivian says its new range-topping model will knock off a 0-60 run in just 2.5 seconds, nail the quarter-mile in 10.5 and hit a top speed of 130 mph. That top speed may seem low for a performance vehicle, but remember; this is a stupendously heavy truck. Even the race-prepped truck piloted by Rivian senior performance test engineer Gardner Nichols is production-based, so despite the efforts to pull some weight out, it's still quite substantial.

"Our teams have been testing the new Quad-Motor R1T all over the world, from mountain roads to off-road trails – and even at drag strips – to extract the maximum performance in all scenarios," Rivian said in its announcement. "The partnership between hardware and software teams working closely together during development, coupled with the ability to get better over time through over-the-air software updates, is what makes R1T stand out among the competition."

While the new Quad Max may be the headliner, Rivian's 2025 lineup isn't exactly wanting for horsepower. The standard Dual-Motor powertrain makes 553 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque (good for 0-60 in 4.5 seconds), and the Dual-Motor Performance bumps those figures to 665 hp and 829 lb-ft, dropping the 0-60 to 3.4 seconds. Slotted in between that and the beastly Quad is the Tri-Motor, with a combined 850 hp and 1,103 lb-ft of torque.

We expect to hear more about the new R1T Quad Max in the coming months. Rivian says it should begin shipping in 2025, but you can reserve one right now if you're so inclined.