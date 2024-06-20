It's alive! Jeep Wrangler 392 Final Edition isn't final yet, will continue for 2025

Think back to summer 2020. Dodge had announced the 710-horsepower, $82,490 Durango SRT Hellcat and said the super SUV would be limited to 2,000 units. The run sold out in 90 days. In early 2021, then-Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said emission regulations prevented the automaker from extending the run into the 2022 model year: "There are new evaporative emission requirements that come in that the Hellcat engine does not meet in that platform." When, somehow, those wacky Dodge dealers managed to finalize more than 2,000 orders for the Hellcat-powered family wagon, Dodge kindly agreed to fulfill every order. Then, when Dodge announced another run for the 2023 model year — emissions, shemissions! — a customer who bought a 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat announced he'd sue Dodge for imploding his resale value. After which Dodge announced another run of Hellcat Durangos for the 2024 model year.

We recap that recent history to prepare you for the news that Jeep's giving the Wrangler 392 Final Edition another model year. Jeep only announced the rig three months ago for the 2024 Wrangler, capping production at 3,700 units: 3,300 for the U.S. at $101,890 apiece before options, 300 for Canada, and 100 for other international markets.

Bill Peffer, head of Jeep in North America, said, "When news broke in March that Jeep Wrangler 392 was roaring off into the sunset, the comments, coverage and conversation showed us that the Jeep community isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to the V-8-powered Wrangler. Jeep brand listened and will continue the 392 Final Edition into the 2025 model year."

Of note, Jeep didn't include a production cap with the announcement; the brand might plan to make as many as the market wants to absorb. To offer a touch of comfort to the horde that fought its way into 2024 allocations, Jeep is omitting two add-ons that came with the 2024 run, writing, "The Mopar triple loop grille guard and Mopar Jeep 83-piece toolkit will remain exclusive to 2024 model-year 392 Final Edition vehicles." What this actually means is that these two frills won't come from the factory for 2025. Owners can buy them from the Mopar accessories store, however, the bumper going for $591 at the time of writing, the tool kit asking a whopping $543.

The 2025 bundle does get the Xtreme Recon package, a factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch, Mopar heavy-duty rock sliders, hood and fender graphics, Mopar's fold-out swing-gate table, and a plaque on the tailgate to identify the offering. Black Nappa leather against Mayan Gold stitching and Tupelo accents do the same inside, replacing the standard red leather seats, as does the shifter medallion on the knob controlling the eight-speed automatic.

The brand didn't announce pricing, saying only that orders will open later this year ahead of 2025 Wrangler 392 production beginning in Q1 of 2025.

