Smart #5 outed with big space, more mild styling, 637-hp top trim

Smart showed its Concept #5 at this year's Beijing Auto Show, the car's notable departures from Smart orthodoxy being big (relatively) size, square lines and a heavy off-road demeanor. The production version we expected is close to launch in China, and thanks to a reveal by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), we see that #5 will park two out of three of those concept attributes in dealer showrooms. The trail-ready mien is gone, the squareness and size remain. Smart #3, a crossover-coupe-ish model launched last year, is the largest of the automaker's two current models at 173 inches long, 72.6 inches wide and 61.3 inches tall on a 109.6-inch wheelbase. MIIT data puts Smart #5 at 185.2 inches long, 75.6 inches wide and 67.1 inches high on a 114.2-inch wheelbase. That's 10 inches longer than the 2025 Mini Countryman, three inches wider, and two inches taller. A Tesla Model Y is 187 inches long, 76 inches wide and 64 inches tall on a 113.8-inch wheelbase.
It's thought that on top of Smart trying to grow into wider consumer consideration, the embiggened footprint is for holding a battery pack of more than 100 kilowatt-hours. The Smart sits on the same Geely SEA architecture used by sister brand Volvo for the EX30 and Polestar for the 4, the 4 fitted with a 100-kWh pack in the U.S. Autocar, which found the MIIT documents, believes the #5's extended wheelbase is more about rear legroom and the car won't offer a third row, making ample space for no more than five. An 800-volt architecture ensures fast charging, Smart claiming a range of more than 341 miles on China's testing regime and an SOC refill from 10% to 80% in 15 minutes.
The top trim is going to use a lithium-ion version of that large battery to juice two potent motors, their combined output hitting a potential 637 horsepower. The MIIT documents apparently state individual motor power, not the crossover's final output, so it's possible Smart's tuned the motors to a combined peak below that 637 hp. Another dual-motor variant is listed with 579 hp, while single-motor variants ring in at 358 hp and 335 hp powered by a less expensive lithium-iron-phosphate pack.
We're still waiting on pics of the interior, but spy shots show lines that follow the Concept #5's. That would put a digital gauge display behind the steering wheel, and make the rest of the instrument panel a massive screen all the way to the passenger's side vent, broken into two displays. Now that the MIIT has offered the preview, market debut shouldn't be far off.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue