2025 Audi E-Tron GT is topped by new 912-hp RS Performance trim

As promised in a tease two months ago, the refreshed Audi E-Tron GT is out for the European market. And as expected, the upgrades track with those seen on the refreshed Porsche Taycan that sits on the same J1 platform as the Audi. Every E-Tron GT gets a battery pack that's grown from a usable 84 kWh to 97 kWh (105 kWh gross). An improved chemistry along with mechanical improvements to pack features like the cooling plates between cells means this greater capacity takes up less space and weighs about 20 pounds less than the previous pack. We'll have to wait on changes to EPA-rated range, Audi only saying max range is up to 375 miles on the WLTP cycle.

DC fast charging rate is up as well, from 270 kW to 320 kW. More importantly, the battery can achieve its max rate in a wider temperature window, down to 59 degrees. At the max rate, the pack goes from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, and 10 minutes can restore 174 miles of range.

The standard steel suspension has been refined with new two-chamber, dual-valve dampers with a wider operational range between comfort and control. The fully active anti-roll suspension the Porsche Taycan showed off in a bouncy video is an option. And the optional four-wheel steering fits an even more direct rack for the front axle.

The range expands to three trims, with S at the bottom, RS E-Tron GT in the middle, and the RS E-Tron GT Performance inaugurating the RS division's first all-electric Performance model. All feature new anthracite birch inlays standard, reshaped 14-way sport seats with orange stitching and illuminated logos. Audi's Virtual Cockpit will now display enhanced battery information like pack temperature and the maximum permissible charging rate. An optional panoramic glass roof can go from transparent to opaque in four preset steps at the touch of a button.

The S makes 671 horsepower, a healthy rise over the 523 hp in today's entry-level E-Tron GT. That lowers the 0-62 mph time to 3.4 seconds, about a half-second quicker than before. Going the other way, max regen braking energy capture rises from 290 kW to 400 kW. This trim is picked out from the trio by L-shaped indentations in its solid grill, a silver four rings logo, and silver triangular inserts in the front fascia's side intakes. The S sits on 20-inch wheels hiding steel brakes as standard, and shows off a less aggressive diffuser in back.

The RS makes 845 hp with the standard boost function that injects 94 more horses in ten-second increments, getting the GT to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. Both RS trims wear a simpler, more aggressive front fascia with a black four-ring logo, hexagon pattern in the grille face, and body-colored L-shaped trim piece in the side intakes unless specced in black. They also sit on 21-inch wheels as standard, their new steering wheels are flat on top and bottom and feature two buttons on the spokes for selecting the drive mode and custom setup settings. Instead of the S trim's standard steel brakes, the RS duo get rotors coated with tungsten carbide for improved cooling. Buyers can choose carbon ceramic brakes with 10-piston front calipers for any trim. Old-school Audi fans can also get a new set of forged wheels recalling the Avus rims that debuted on the 1991 Avus Quattro Study, and Nimbus Gray paint for this and the upper RS variant.

The Performance top trim makes 912 hp on boost, becoming the most powerful road car Audi's ever made. Getting to 62 miles per hour takes 2.5 seconds. Among the exclusive options for this one, chopped carbon accents for the grille, side skits, rear diffuser, and interior, the chopped carbon a mix of carbon shards in resin that launched on the Lamborghini Huracan years ago. Bedford Green is the exclusive paint option that can be paired with Serpentine Green stitching inside, custom options for the Virtual Cockpit include a white power display and white speedometer, and a dedicated drive setting is "designed for an optimal setup on challenging circuits."

Pricing for our market will come closer to launch.