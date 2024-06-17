Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck is a wild EV race truck made for Pikes Peak

Ford gave us an idea of what its Pikes Peak F-150 Lightning SuperTruck would look like a couple of weeks ago, but today we get photos of it in full race guise and all the jaw-dropping specs.

You probably remember the SuperVan that Ford trotted all across the world in years past, but now we have a unique pickup EV racecar that will try and set even more records at Pikes Peak. This SuperTruck is a tri-motor EV that produces 1,400 horsepower from STARD UHP six-phase electric motors. Ford didn’t tout any acceleration or top speed times, but it does say that Romain Dumas (the driver piloting this truck up Pikes Peak) will be aiming to beat the 8 minutes 47.682 seconds time he set in the van last year.

The aero elements look absolutely wild, to the point that the design is verging on silly or cartoon-ish. Ford points out the triple-element front wing, headlight ducts, hood ducts, louvers, front dive-planes, side diffusers, rear diffuser and multi-element rear wing as all contributing to the 6,000 pounds of downforce it produces at 150 mph. Of course, it’s stopped by carbon ceramic brakes, and it’s rolling on magnesium forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires. As for the suspension, Ford says it’s a totally custom in-board suspension design.

Ford’s livery follows the Ford Performance liveries we’ve seen on various other recent products and will make it easy to pick out on June 23 when Dumas sends it up the 14,115-foot mountain. This wild contraption was built as a partnership between Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development, and the company says that everything about it, from the Li-Polymer NMC cells to the tri-motor setup was designed to excel at a place like Pikes Peak.

