Final Jaguar F-Type produced at Castle Bromwich

Last October, Jaguar told us that the F-Type ZP Edition would be the capstone for the F-Type line, the two-seat coupe and convertible retired at the end of the model year. That turned out to be maybe kind-of a little true; standard versions of the car will continue on sale until early 2025 as Jaguar sells out the car's production. The real last stand for the F-Type is the car above, the final unit down the line at Jaguar's Castle Bromwich facility on May 22, 2024, with its siblings the XE sedan and XF Sportbrake. Colored Giola Green outside with a Tan Windsor leather interior under a black roof, the F-Type will use its 5.0-liter V8 to drive to the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust collection on the same day that its inspiration, the Jaguar E-Type, ended production in 1974 with a British Racing Green Series III Roadster. Speaking of which, from 1961 to 1974, Jaguar says it built 75,528 E-Types across three Series'. From 2013 to 2024, the automaker built 87,731 F-Types.

Now that the dealer inventory's stocked, what comes next is the end of the long slog to electrification. We won't know what that looks like until the first product gets revealed sometime next year. It's been three years since Jaguar outlined its electric reinvention, promising a two-door sports car and two SUVs that would contend with Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Since then, the electric coupe is said to have given way to a four-seat GT that we presume has four doors, Autocar saying this one could be considered a reborn XJ, although larger and much more luxurious than the last. Sitting on the new long-wheelbase JEA platform, the outlet predicts each will come with baseline specs of at least least 450 horsepower, all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, six-figure prices. and super-fast charging times. Designs will be minimalist, heavy on touchscreens and sustainable materials, which are pages pulled from the Range Rover playbook.

And we're told the Leaper, Jaguar's leaping cat emblem around since World War II, will be put to bed. Instead, identification will be by Jaguar wordtype outside and in — another Range Rover tic.

Even stranger: Autocar says none of the three will fit a rear window. Like the Polestar 3, the Jaguars will use "a digital 'mirror' at the base of the windscreen." If this is true, a mirror on the instrument panel at the bottom of the windshield would be proper old-school Jaguar.

The GT is meant to debut first, next year, one SUV per year for the two years afterward. The more we hear about it, the more we're intrigued.