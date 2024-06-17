2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition turns the clock back 50 years

After a short hiatus, Nissan revised the long-running Z for the 2023 model year, giving it throwback styling and a much nicer interior. For 2024, the automaker is introducing the Z Heritage Edition, a limited-edition car that pays homage to the Datsun 240Z. It sits between the Performance trim and the uprated Nissan Z Nismo in the automaker’s catalog but carries the powertrain from the standard car.

Nissan gave the Heritage Edition New Sight Orange paint as a throwback to the S30-generation Datsun, and the car comes with broader fenders covering 19-inch wheels. Blacked-out exterior badges and Heritage Edition decals accent the bright bodywork. The car also gets a reworked front fascia with more pronounced rectangular intakes and black graphics, with stripes running down the hood, roof, and trunk lid.

The new Z Heritage Edition is based on the Z Performance trim and comes powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. That output hits the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission, with the automatic offering slightly quicker acceleration to 60 mph. The car offers decent acceleration times of around five seconds, but the manual offers a more engaging driving experience. A limited-slip differential, Nissan Performance brakes, and other upgrades complete the car’s performance equipment.

Inside, the Heritage Edition looks identical to the standard car. The two-seater comes with leather and synthetic suede upholstery with heating and power adjustability. Nissan fits a nine-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM radio, voice commands, and more.

Nissan hasn’t said how many Z Heritage Edition cars it will sell, but the car goes on sale this summer with an MSRP of $59,135. That’s a significant upcharge over the standard Nissan Z Performance, which starts at around $53,000. It’s less than the more powerful Z Nismo, which costs more than $65,000 to start.

