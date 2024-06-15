Celebrating 20 years and comparing mainstream EVs | Autoblog Podcast #836

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. It's hard to believe, but Autoblog launched in June 2004, and that means we're celebrating our 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, our editors singled out the 20 most significant vehicles of the past 20 years. We kick off this week's podcast by talking about the vehicles that make up that exclusive list. From there, we cover some news, starting with the all-new BMW M2. We touch on the sale of the historic Willow Springs race track, discuss what seems to be the impending launch of an SUV from McLaren and briefly touch on Seattle's unfortunate Hellcat problem.

Of course, we talk about the vehicle's we've been driving lately, from the Subaru BRZ to the BMW X5 M60i, on to our first drive of the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid — spoiler: it's excellent — and our recent comparison of electric crossovers for around the price of an average car in America. We finish up with a short recap of the Canadian Grand Prix and some notes on Indy's recent run through Detroit .

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #836

