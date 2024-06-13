Volkswagen will update five of its cars for the 2025 model year

Volkswagen has announced the changes it's making to its range for the 2025 model year, and they're fairly extensive. The Atlas and the ID.4 carry on mostly unchanged, as they were updated for 2024, but the Jetta, Taos, Tiguan, Golf GTI and Golf R all get refreshed.

We'll need to be patient to find out precisely what the Wolfsburg-based brand has in store: Most of the updated models it announced haven't been unveiled for the American market yet, and details are scarce. We're told that the Jetta and the enthusiast-friendly Jetta GLI will get a round of updates for 2025; both models will be unveiled in the second quarter of 2024. The compact Taos will get what Volkswagen refers to as "a major refresh" in the third quarter of 2024, and the new third-generation Tiguan will make its debut for the 2025 model year as well.

On the hot hatch side of the range, the Golf GTI and the Golf R will both get a mid-cycle update. We have a decent idea of what to expect from the former: The refreshed model has already been unveiled for the European market with new-look styling, new technology in the cabin, and, importantly, more power under the hood. Nothing is official yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if most of these changes make their way to the American market for 2025. However, as the regular Golf celebrates its 50th birthday, the GTI is going automatic-only for the first time.

We haven't seen the updated Golf R yet, but details about the model have been trickling out for the past few months. It will land with a subtly updated exterior design, likely the same interior changes as the GTI, and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine turbocharged to 329 horsepower.

The crossovers that were updated for 2024 get minor changes as well. Every member of the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport range regardless of trim level now come standard with a 15-watt wireless device charger and Light Assist technology. The SEL Premium R-Line trim levels get additional standard features, including a massage function for the front passengers, and buyers have more colors to choose from. Mountain Lake Blue and Avocado Green join the palette, while Atlas buyers can select Pure Gray without getting the Peak Edition trim level.

New for 2025 is the ID. Buzz. The model we're getting is different than the one that's already available in Europe: It's longer, and it's offered with three rows of seats. Here again, pricing and specifications (including range and towing capacity) will be announced later. We already know that the lineup will include three trim levels, numerous paint options, and three interior colors when sales start in the fourth quarter.

Finally, most of Volkswagen's 2025 models will get an available voice assistant with ChatGPT integration. Pricing for the 2025 range will be announced later. As for launch timing, the first 2025 models will reach showrooms in September, while others won't land until early 2025.