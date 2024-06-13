Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast is a nod to the other Riviera

If you live in Germany and a Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed roadster isn't in the budget, consider this, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Manufaktur Golden Coast. It's based on the same model as the PureSpeed, and — for a lot less money — it even comes with a roof instead of two helmets and half of a Formula 1 halo. As an homage to California, the Manufaktur personalization division created a Kalahari Gold Magno exterior paint, then found ways to apply complementary gold accents all over the interior. The cabin's black Nappa leather AMG Performance seats get gold topstitching on the diamond quilting. Gold stitching secures Nappa leather to the steering wheel rim. The floor mats are edged in black leather held on by, you guessed it, gold topstitching. Kalahari Gold Magno appears on the seat trim, and a Manufaktur Golden Coast badge appears on the center console.

Outside, what isn't gold is probably black. The AMG Night Package Exterior, AMG Night Package Exterior II, and AMG Aerodynamic Package are all standard equipment. They apply black chrome Mercedes badging, grille fins, and tailpipe finishers. The A-wing and front splitter, aero flics, air intakes and outlets, mirror caps, sill trim, and rear diffuser are gloss black. Matte black 21-inch AMG forged wheels hide black brake calipers. The wheel rims and hub centers, however, come in Kalahari Gold Magno.

AMG left the powertrain alone, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making its typical 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque that gets sent to both axles thanks to the fully variable 4Matic+ system.

The Germans didn't include a price in the official information. A "regular" AMG SL 63 4Matic+ starts at €194,654.25 ($210,447 U.S.) in Germany, and the Manufaktur option, two Night Packages and Aerodynamic Package add €16,481.50 for a total of €211,135.75 ($228,266 U.S.) before other extras like the €4,000 wheels. There will also be an exclusivity premium, AMG planning to make only 100 of these, specific to the home market. Interested buyers should probably put the floor at €250,000 ($270,283 U.S.) and plan to go up from there. Easy enough to do with the top down, ja?