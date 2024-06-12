Updated Volkswagen Golf R teased again with 329 horsepower

Volkswagen is celebrating 50 years of the Golf by updating nearly every member of the range. The regular hatchback received a mid-cycle update in Europe, the GTI got some of its buttons back but lost its stick, and the Golf R is about to break cover with a more powerful engine.

Posting on its official Facebook page, Volkswagen R confirmed that the updated hatchback (which is colloquially called the MK8.5) will have 333 pferdestarke, which is the German term for "metric horsepower." That converts to 245 kilowatts or, in American terms, approximately 329 horsepower. Sound familiar? It's likely because the limited-edition Golf R 333 unveiled in 2023 also packed a 329-horsepower punch.

For context, the outgoing Golf R packs 315 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque with an automatic. The manual model sees its torque output drop to 280 pound-feet. And, since 2024 is a milestone year for the Golf, it's interesting to look at some of the R's predecessors. In 1990, you could buy a limited-edition model called Golf Rallye powered by a supercharged, 1.8-liter four-cylinder rated at 160 horsepower. The 2004 Golf R32 put 240 horsepower under the driver's right foot from a 3.2-liter VR6 (which also appeared in the original Audi TT).

Note that details about the American-market model haven't been announced yet, so we could see minor changes on the specifications sheet. Regardless, power will continue to come from the tried-and-true 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. All-wheel-drive will come standard as well, but the updated R will exclusively be offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The stick-shift is gone, sadly.

Volkswagen will also roll out a handful of styling changes to differentiate the MK8.5 from the MK8. We haven't seen the model in the metal yet, but official spy shots published by the German brand hint at an updated front end with a reshaped lower bumper and new-look lights. The rear lights and the shape of the exhaust outlets has evolved as well, and we're guessing to find the GTI's revamped cabin inside.

More details about the updated Volkswagen Golf R will emerge in the coming weeks.

