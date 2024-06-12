Fisker recalls all 2023 Oceans, but for a rather weird reason

Recalls come in all sizes and styles, and that's actually the crux of this recall for all 2023 Fisker Oceans. Yes, the recall, according to NHTSA documentation, affects every single one of the 6,864 examples of 2023 Oceans on the road. But the good news is that, rather than something that could cause a crash or severe injury, this is for fixing the fonts and colors of some warning lights.

You see, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard code dictates the size and style of font for warning lights, as well as the colors for said lights, with each color corresponding to certain warnings and their importance. All automakers have to follow these rules, and when they're incorrect, they need to be fixed. In the case of the Ocean, the recall notes that the font size for the brake, park and ABS warning indicators were too small, the brake warning lights were in amber and not red, and some of the tire pressure warning light operation weren't correct. These do sound nitpicky, and unsurprisingly, no injuries or damages have occurred due to this issue, but the regulations are in place to ensure that warnings are universally understandable, and that they're in colors and sizes that are easy to read and understand.

The good news is that all of these will be rectified easily. The warning lights display on the car's screens, so an over-the-air update will go out with revised font sizing, colors and operation. All of this should bring the Oceans into federal compliance. And of course the update will be completely free, and because it's over-the-air, won't require a trip to a dealer or service center. Letters will be sent to owners on June 30 to alert them to the recall, and customers with questions can call Fisker at 1-844-347-5371 with regard to recall number TSB70062404.